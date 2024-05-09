Alex Revell appointed Stevenage manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Alex Revell appointed Stevenage manager

By Press Association
Alex Revell has taken over as Stevenage manager for the second time (Adam Davy/PA)
Alex Revell has taken over as Stevenage manager for the second time (Adam Davy/PA)

Alex Revell has been appointed Stevenage manager for the second time following Steve Evans’ departure.

Evans left for Rotherham last month, leaving first-team coach Revell to take charge of the final two games of the League One season.

A draw with Oxford and a win over Cheltenham pushed him to the front of the queue and he has now been handed the reins on a permanent basis, with Neil Banfield as his assistant and former club captain Scott Cuthbert joining the backroom team.

Revell previously held the job between between February 2020 and November 2021 and was sacked with the club lying 21st in League Two before being brought back onto the staff by Evans.

Chairman Phil Wallace said: “We’ve taken our time to consider various candidates, but we believe the dynamics of our squad dictated that Alex was the natural successor to Steve.

“Alex knows the players, he’s been part of the original recruitment metric and, importantly, he’s held in high esteem by the dressing room.

“We had options of managers with more experience, but there’s never a guarantee the dressing room will buy into someone new and our dressing room this year is special. We have a group of hard-working, great characters and we wanted to retain the identity we’ve created.

“These players have a respect and trust in Alex that we have built upon by adding proven coaching ability and experience in Neil.”