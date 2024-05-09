Alex Revell appointed Stevenage manager

Alex Revell has been appointed Stevenage manager for the second time following Steve Evans’ departure.

Evans left for Rotherham last month, leaving first-team coach Revell to take charge of the final two games of the League One season.

A draw with Oxford and a win over Cheltenham pushed him to the front of the queue and he has now been handed the reins on a permanent basis, with Neil Banfield as his assistant and former club captain Scott Cuthbert joining the backroom team.

Revell previously held the job between between February 2020 and November 2021 and was sacked with the club lying 21st in League Two before being brought back onto the staff by Evans.

Chairman Phil Wallace said: “We’ve taken our time to consider various candidates, but we believe the dynamics of our squad dictated that Alex was the natural successor to Steve.

“Alex knows the players, he’s been part of the original recruitment metric and, importantly, he’s held in high esteem by the dressing room.

“We had options of managers with more experience, but there’s never a guarantee the dressing room will buy into someone new and our dressing room this year is special. We have a group of hard-working, great characters and we wanted to retain the identity we’ve created.

“These players have a respect and trust in Alex that we have built upon by adding proven coaching ability and experience in Neil.”