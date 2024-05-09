Japanese automaker Nissan reports 92% jump in profit as sales surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Japanese automaker Nissan reports 92% jump in profit as sales surge

By Press Association
Nissan has reported a surge in profits (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Nissan has reported a surge in profits (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Nissan’s profit for the fiscal year through March jumped 92% to 426.6 billion yen (£2.1 billion), as sales grew in all major global markets except China, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.

Annual sales surged nearly 20% to 12.7 trillion yen (£65.3 billion), Nissan Motor Co said.

For the January to March quarter, profit at Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, edged down slightly to 101.3 billion yen (£520 million) from 106.9 billion yen.

Prime Minister visit to Nissan car plant
Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida (Ian Forsyth/PA)

Quarterly sales rose 13% to 3.5 trillion yen (£17.9 billion) for the maker of the Leaf electric car, Infiniti luxury models and Z sportscars.

Chief executive Makoto Uchida said Nissan was aiming for further growth under a strategy called “The Arc” kicking in from last month, focusing on electric vehicles to boost sales.

“We will do this step by step with a balanced product portfolio and by implementing optimal business strategies,” he told reporters.

Nissan hopes to maintain its leadership in electric vehicles in the Japanese market with its Ariya sports-utility vehicle.

Its new US models include the Armada and Murano SUVs and the Infiniti QX80 luxury model.

Nissan has said it will mass produce electric vehicles powered by next-generation batteries by early 2029, offering solid-state batteries in a range of models, including pickup trucks.

Prime Minister visit to Nissan car plant
Nissan and domestic rival Honda Motor Co said they will work together in developing electric vehicles and auto intelligence technology (Ian Forsyth/PA)

In March, Nissan and domestic rival Honda Motor Co said they will work together in developing electric vehicles and auto intelligence technology.

When asked by a reporter, Mr Uchida said he could not comment yet beyond the announcement.

Nissan is projecting a 380 billion yen (£1.9 billion) profit for the year through to March 2025, down 11% on year, because of development costs that will include support for suppliers.

The cheap yen has generally been a plus for Japanese exporters, including automakers, by raising the value of its overseas earnings when translated into yen.

But Nissan played down the perk, stressing a steady exchange rate was desirable.

The cheap yen boosted Nissan’s operating profit for the fiscal year ended in March by nearly 13%.

BYD passenger battery electric vehicles
Nissan has faced tough markets in China where the market is dominated by locals such as BYD (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nissan sold 3.44 million vehicles globally for the fiscal year, slightly lower than its projections but better than the 3.3 million vehicles for the year before.

By region, Nissan sales grew in the US, Japan and Europe, but dove 24% in China.

The Chinese auto market has been challenging amid a price war in a market dominated by locals such as BYD, with its strong EV offerings.

Still, Nissan is expecting its global sales to rise to 3.7 million vehicles for the year through March 2025, with sales recovering in China while continuing to grow in North America, Japan and Europe.

Nissan shares finished 0.9% higher in Tokyo trading, which closed before earnings were announced.