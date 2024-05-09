Christine Quinn’s husband charged with assault and child abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christine Quinn’s husband charged with assault and child abuse

By Press Association
Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn (Rich Gold/Alamy/PA)
The estranged husband of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has been charged with assault and child abuse, authorities have said.

Tech executive Christian Dumontet and the reality star had a lavish wedding in December 2019, which featured on the show, and the couple welcomed their first child, Christian Georges, in May 2021.

The Los Angeles city attorney told the PA news agency Dumontet has been charged with three misdemeanors: child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order.

Christian Dumontet and Christine Quinn
It comes after Dumontet was arrested after an alleged “domestic dispute” claiming to involve Quinn and their child, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Dumontet filed for divorce from Quinn weeks later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation and seeking sole legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son.

The court documents suggest the pair got legally married in June 2021.

Quinn shot to fame after starring in five seasons of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, which captures the lives of glamourous brokers at a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles.

The Texas-born broker quickly gained notoriety for her straight-talking persona, eye for a deal and penchant for drama.