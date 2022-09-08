Buses unable to pass and sightlines blocked: Action to stop bad parking in north-east Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buses unable to pass and sightlines blocked: Action to stop bad parking in north-east Fife

By Claire Warrender
September 8 2022, 5.59am Updated: September 8 2022, 10.44am
Double yellow lines will curb bad parking in Fife
Double yellow lines will hopefully stop bad parking.

Indiscriminate parking is causing issues for communities across north-east Fife.

Buses struggle to get to Kettlebridge, pedestrians can’t cross the road in St Andrews and sightlines are continually blocked in Auchtermuchty and Tayport.

Now Fife Council is taking action to stop people parking on junctions following scores of complaints from residents.

Councillors have agreed to spend £8,200 on double yellow lines and waiting restrictions in the affected communities.

Here are some of the reported problems and the proposed solutions.

Kettlebridge: Buses can’t get through

In Kettlebridge, the council will spend £2,200 in the hope of ending bad parking on Rumdewan Terrace and Haughfield Terrace.

Rumdewan Terrace forms part of the C20 between Kettlebridge and Kingskettle.

And according to Fife Council officers, indiscriminate parking causes issues, particularly on football match days when Kettle United play at nearby Kettle Park.

Traffic management lead Lesley Craig said: “There have been instances when buses have been unable to get through due to the parking as there are no passing places available.”

She said double yellow lines at the junction of both streets would allow traffic to tuck in and give way to oncoming vehicles.

Auchtermuchty: Vehicles causing a visibility hazard

In Auchtermuchty, vehicles parking on the junction of High Street and Parliament Place are causing a hazard.

There is a busy Chinese takeaway in Parliament Place and a number of delivery vehicles use the streets.

Bad parking often cause an obstruction on the junction of High Street and Parliament Place.
Ms Craig said: “Representations have been received that vehicles are parking at the junction between Parliament Place and High Street, causing a visibility hazard for vehicles exiting Parliament Place.

“Although there is parking provision provided on High Street next to the telephone box
there is continual parking on the junction between High Street and Parliament Place.”

Councillors agreed to spend £2,000 painting double yellow lines at the junction.

St Andrews: Obstructions near business park

Meanwhile, in St Andrews pedestrians are having trouble crossing the road near a business park.

Indiscriminate parking on the junction of James Street and Largo Road is causing problems in the busy area.

Residents have complained about cars blocking the junction at James Street.
Ms Craig added: “Large vehicles often require the use of this road to make deliveries to the business park.

“Local residents have raised concerns about vehicles parking on the junction of James
Street and Largo Road, which can be obstructive for pedestrians crossing the road and
vehicles accessing James Street.”

Again, double yellow lines at a cost of £2,000 will hopefully solve the problem.

Tayport: Vehicles blocking sightlines

Finally, in Tayport, vehicles parking on the junction with Glebe Place and Queen Street are blocking sightlines when emerging.

Glebe Place is a short and narrow cul-de-sac and a taxi company operates from there.

There is also a bus stop nearby.

Ms Craig said local residents had raised concerns about safety.

And councillors agreed to the introduction of double yellow lines to improve traffic flow.

