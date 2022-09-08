Buses unable to pass and sightlines blocked: Action to stop bad parking in north-east Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Indiscriminate parking is causing issues for communities across north-east Fife.

Buses struggle to get to Kettlebridge, pedestrians can’t cross the road in St Andrews and sightlines are continually blocked in Auchtermuchty and Tayport.

Now Fife Council is taking action to stop people parking on junctions following scores of complaints from residents.

Councillors have agreed to spend £8,200 on double yellow lines and waiting restrictions in the affected communities.

Here are some of the reported problems and the proposed solutions.

Kettlebridge: Buses can’t get through

In Kettlebridge, the council will spend £2,200 in the hope of ending bad parking on Rumdewan Terrace and Haughfield Terrace.

Rumdewan Terrace forms part of the C20 between Kettlebridge and Kingskettle.

And according to Fife Council officers, indiscriminate parking causes issues, particularly on football match days when Kettle United play at nearby Kettle Park.

Traffic management lead Lesley Craig said: “There have been instances when buses have been unable to get through due to the parking as there are no passing places available.”

She said double yellow lines at the junction of both streets would allow traffic to tuck in and give way to oncoming vehicles.

Auchtermuchty: Vehicles causing a visibility hazard

In Auchtermuchty, vehicles parking on the junction of High Street and Parliament Place are causing a hazard.

There is a busy Chinese takeaway in Parliament Place and a number of delivery vehicles use the streets.

Ms Craig said: “Representations have been received that vehicles are parking at the junction between Parliament Place and High Street, causing a visibility hazard for vehicles exiting Parliament Place.

“Although there is parking provision provided on High Street next to the telephone box

there is continual parking on the junction between High Street and Parliament Place.”

Councillors agreed to spend £2,000 painting double yellow lines at the junction.

St Andrews: Obstructions near business park

Meanwhile, in St Andrews pedestrians are having trouble crossing the road near a business park.

Indiscriminate parking on the junction of James Street and Largo Road is causing problems in the busy area.

Ms Craig added: “Large vehicles often require the use of this road to make deliveries to the business park.

“Local residents have raised concerns about vehicles parking on the junction of James

Street and Largo Road, which can be obstructive for pedestrians crossing the road and

vehicles accessing James Street.”

Again, double yellow lines at a cost of £2,000 will hopefully solve the problem.

Tayport: Vehicles blocking sightlines

Finally, in Tayport, vehicles parking on the junction with Glebe Place and Queen Street are blocking sightlines when emerging.

Glebe Place is a short and narrow cul-de-sac and a taxi company operates from there.

There is also a bus stop nearby.

Ms Craig said local residents had raised concerns about safety.

And councillors agreed to the introduction of double yellow lines to improve traffic flow.