Doorstep Glass Recycling: Company offers free glass pick-up service for Dundee

Dundee company Doorstep Glass Recycling is offering all customers in the city postcode area free collections in a bid to enhance recycling rates.

Those living in DD1-DD5 will be able to take up the initiative, which bosses hopes increases responsible uplift across Tayside.

As well as providing the gratis service, Doorstep Glass Recycling has promised to donate to the local foodbank.

Alisdair Smith, a founding director, said for every load of glass collected a corresponding donation of healthcare products to the Dundee and Angus Foodbank will be provided.

He said the company wants to encourage as many local residents as possible to recycle their glass.

Residents can take-up the offer for free pick-up in May.

The public service was removed in Dundee during the changes brought in by the city council in the summer of 2017.

Alisdair Smith said at Doorstep Glass Recycling. “We are proud to offer this service for free to demonstrate our commitment to Dundee’s environmental health and our community’s welfare.

“We hope this initiative will inspire more residents to participate in recycling efforts and help local families in need.”

Angus move

The firm recently moved into the Angus area, after the local authority there removed glass pick-up from weekly bin collections.

Doorstep Glass Recycling was set-up by directors Ryan Russell, Daniel McAtear and Alasdair Smith during the pandemic after they noticed a gap in the market.

They offer to pick-up empty glass bottles and containers and recycle them for a fee.

The company also operates in Fife, Perthshire, Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

Angus Council announced swathes of homes were going to have glass recycling removed from bin collections from March.

Doorstep Glass Recycling now offers services in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie.

A full cessation of glass collection by the council will be enforced by September this year.

The shake-up, which was roundly rejected by Angus residents in a Courier poll, will see a wide range of changes.

These include a new blue bin for paper and cardboard, alternate fortnightly collections for blue and grey bins, food waste service extended to 3,900 extra homes and glass recycling points increased from 23 to around 190.

Healthcare products needed

Non-food items like soap, deodorant, shampoo, sanitary towels and tampons are among some of the most necessary items needed by foodbanks.

Dundee and Angus Foodbank provides food for people in crisis.

They use two vans to deliver items across the Dundee and Angus council areas, after merging in 2021.

They provide up-to three days worth of food and essential items to those who need help immediately.