Doorstep Glass Recycling: Company offers free glass pick-up service for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Doorstep Glass Recycling: Company offers free glass pick-up service for Dundee

Doorstep Glass Recycling will offer a free service to customers in DD1-DD5 postcode areas this month, to encourage recycling rates in Dundee.

By Paul Malik
Ryan Russell and Alisdair Smith, directors of Doorstep Glass Recycling. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Ryan Russell and Alisdair Smith, directors of Doorstep Glass Recycling. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Dundee company Doorstep Glass Recycling is offering all customers in the city postcode area free collections in a bid to enhance recycling rates.

Those living in DD1-DD5 will be able to take up the initiative, which bosses hopes increases responsible uplift across Tayside.

As well as providing the gratis service, Doorstep Glass Recycling has promised to donate to the local foodbank.

Alisdair Smith, a founding director, said for every load of glass collected a corresponding donation of healthcare products to the Dundee and Angus Foodbank will be provided.

Ali Smith of Doorstep Glass Recycling. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He said the company wants to encourage as many local residents as possible to recycle their glass.

Residents can take-up the offer for free pick-up in May.

The public service was removed in Dundee during the changes brought in by the city council in the summer of 2017.

Alisdair Smith said at Doorstep Glass Recycling. “We are proud to offer this service for free to demonstrate our commitment to Dundee’s environmental health and our community’s welfare.

“We hope this initiative will inspire more residents to participate in recycling efforts and help local families in need.”

Angus move

The firm recently moved into the Angus area, after the local authority there removed glass pick-up from weekly bin collections.

Doorstep Glass Recycling was set-up by directors Ryan Russell, Daniel McAtear and Alasdair Smith during the pandemic after they noticed a gap in the market.

They offer to pick-up empty glass bottles and containers and recycle them for a fee.

Ryan Russell and Alisdair Smith, bosses at Doorstep Glass Recycling. <br />Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The company also operates in Fife, Perthshire, Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

Angus Council announced swathes of homes were going to have glass recycling removed from bin collections from March.

Doorstep Glass Recycling now offers services in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie.

A full cessation of glass collection by the council will be enforced by September this year.

The shake-up, which was roundly rejected by Angus residents in a Courier poll, will see a wide range of changes.

These include a new blue bin for paper and cardboard, alternate fortnightly collections for blue and grey bins, food waste service extended to 3,900 extra homes and glass recycling points increased from 23 to around 190.

Healthcare products needed

Non-food items like soap, deodorant, shampoo, sanitary towels and tampons are among some of the most necessary items needed by foodbanks.

Dundee and Angus Foodbank provides food for people in crisis.

Dundee and Angus Foodbank.
Dundee and Angus Foodbank. Image: Dundee and Angus Foodbank

They use two vans to deliver items across the Dundee and Angus council areas, after merging in 2021.

They provide up-to three days worth of food and essential items to those who need help immediately.

More from Business

The winner of the next general election will have to raise taxes to maintain the current provision for public services, according to new analysis by a leading think tank (Peter Byrne/PA)
Next government ‘will need to raise taxes to maintain public services’
Government maintenance support ‘falls short’ of what is needed to help students meet living costs, the report says (PA)
Supporting children at university ‘could cost parents nearly £14,000-a-year’
A reinvigorated new car market was delivering more choice and affordability for used car buyers, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said (Alamy/PA)
Strongest start to year for used car sales since 2019, says trade body
A net balance of 23% of professionals noted an increase in new instructions to sell during April (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Home buyer inquiries flatlined in April amid affordability challenge – surveyors
A survey found that 32% of buyers and 22% of sellers had experienced a scam when using second-hand marketplaces (PA)
Third of buyers ‘experienced scam on second-hand marketplaces in last two years’
Rail passengers face a third consecutive day of disruption on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Fresh travel misery for rail passengers
The average home insurance premium jumped by 19% annually in the first quarter of 2024, according to figures from the Association of British Insurers (Peter Byrne/PA)
19% annual jump in average home insurance premiums
The FTSE has risen to record highs this year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 hits another record closing high with BoE rate decision in focus
The Bank of England is set to keep interest rates unchanged for longer (Yui Mok/PA)
Too early for Bank to cut interest rates on Thursday, economists predict
Dundee autism charity Spectrum, based at Claverhouse Road, has closed. Image: Google Maps
Dundee autism charity Spectrum declared bankrupt

Conversation