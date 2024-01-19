Firm to charge for glass collections in Angus as council withdraws service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Firm to charge for glass collections in Angus as council withdraws service

Dundee-based Doorstep Glass Recycling are looking for further business following bin pick-up changes.

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
Doorstep Glass Recycling's Josh Milne and Ali Smith.
Doorstep Glass Recycling's Josh Milne and Ali Smith.

A Dundee company is expanding into Angus after the council withdrew glass recycling services.

Doorstep Glass Recycling was set-up by directors Ryan Russell, Daniel McAtear and Alasdair Smith during the pandemic after the pair noticed a gap in the market.

They offer to pick-up empty glass bottles and containers and recycle them for a fee.

The company, which currently operates in Fife, Perthshire, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, will now expand into Angus after local authority changes to bin collections.

Angus Council announced swathes of homes were going to have glass recycling removed from bin collections.

Doorstep Glass Recycling is now looking to offer services in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie, which will see its council glass collections end in March.

Recycling changes ‘frustrating’

Director Ali Smith said the company understood the underlying frustration people in Angus had following the removal of glass recycling uplift.

Angus Council has already said they would not leave bins on the kerbside full if they were found to contain glass.

But Mr Smith noted an increase in glass being sent to general waste would be a likely outcome.

Ali Smith and Josh Milne on their rounds. Image:  Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“We understand the frustration people in Angus are feeling right now,” he said.

“Glass uplift is now not going to be provided.

“The reality is a lot of people do not travel to recycling centres. A lot of glass ends up in the black general waste bin.

“We offer this unique service, where we come to your door and recycle it for you.

“All for the cost of less-than a takeaway delivery fee.

“You can also become indirectly involved in the charity work we do, supporting local foodbanks.”

Ryan Russell and Ali Smith launched Doorstep Glass Recycling. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

The directors believe their is an appetite in Dundee, Angus and Scotland for recycling properly, as people become more aware of their environment.

They charge a fee of £6 per month for their services.

By September all areas of Angus will have glass uplift services removed. The first phase will roll-out in March.

Angus says ‘no’

A recent survey showed 80% of Angus residents still want their glass picked-up as part of the recycling process — which will end from March this year.

The new scheme will see:

  • New blue bin for paper and cardboard only
  • Alternate fortnightly collections for blue and grey (cans and plastic) bins
  • Food waste service extended to 3,900 extra homes
  • Glass recycling points increased from 23 to around 190

