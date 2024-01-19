Firm to charge for glass collections in Angus as council withdraws service

A Dundee company is expanding into Angus after the council withdrew glass recycling services.

Doorstep Glass Recycling was set-up by directors Ryan Russell, Daniel McAtear and Alasdair Smith during the pandemic after the pair noticed a gap in the market.

They offer to pick-up empty glass bottles and containers and recycle them for a fee.

The company, which currently operates in Fife, Perthshire, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, will now expand into Angus after local authority changes to bin collections.

Angus Council announced swathes of homes were going to have glass recycling removed from bin collections.

Doorstep Glass Recycling is now looking to offer services in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie, which will see its council glass collections end in March.

Recycling changes ‘frustrating’

Director Ali Smith said the company understood the underlying frustration people in Angus had following the removal of glass recycling uplift.

Angus Council has already said they would not leave bins on the kerbside full if they were found to contain glass.

But Mr Smith noted an increase in glass being sent to general waste would be a likely outcome.

“We understand the frustration people in Angus are feeling right now,” he said.

“Glass uplift is now not going to be provided.

“The reality is a lot of people do not travel to recycling centres. A lot of glass ends up in the black general waste bin.

“We offer this unique service, where we come to your door and recycle it for you.

“All for the cost of less-than a takeaway delivery fee.

“You can also become indirectly involved in the charity work we do, supporting local foodbanks.”

The directors believe their is an appetite in Dundee, Angus and Scotland for recycling properly, as people become more aware of their environment.

They charge a fee of £6 per month for their services.

By September all areas of Angus will have glass uplift services removed. The first phase will roll-out in March.

Angus says ‘no’

A recent survey showed 80% of Angus residents still want their glass picked-up as part of the recycling process — which will end from March this year.

