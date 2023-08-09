Fife flat in ‘prime location’ on the market for less than £40k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife flat in ‘prime location’ on the market for less than £40k

The two-bedroom property is conveniently located for shops, restaurants and other amenities.

By Poppy Watson
The property is situated on Methil High Street. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
The property is situated on Methil High Street. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland

A two-bedroom flat in a “prime location” in Methil is on the market for just £39,000.

The two-bedroom property on the Fife town’s High Street – conveniently located for shops, restaurants and other amenities – is going to auction next month.

However, buyers will need to have the full amount in cash to buy the house.

The property will go on auction next month. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
It has an open-plan kitchen and living room. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
It is said to require ‘light refurbishment’. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
The flat is currently the second cheapest property for sale in Fife. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
It has two bedrooms. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
It is in a ‘prime location’ in Methil. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.

Online Property Auctions Scotland says the flat requires “light refurbishment and redecoration”, but is otherwise well-presented throughout.

It is comprised of an entrance hallway, two bedrooms, a bathroom and an open plan kitchen lounge.

The real estate agent also believes it is an “ideal” buy-to-let development opportunity, with an estimated end-market rental value of around £550 per month, providing a potential yield of 16.5%.

The flat could sell for less than £40,000. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
It is described as an ‘ideal’ buy-to-let opportunity. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
The property features a built-in bookshelf. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
Interested buyers must register online beforehand. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.

With a guide price of £39,999, it is currently the second cheapest property on the market in Fife.

George Douglas, director of Online Property Auctions Scotland, expects the Methil flat to get a lot of attention.

He said: “We expect there to be a decent amount of interest in the property.

“There is always a bit of interest in our cheaper properties.

“It was the cheapest property in all of Fife at the time of listing, but it has since been beaten by one other property.”

The bathroom includes a three-piece suite. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
Potential buyers can arrange an in-person viewing. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.
The flat sits on the ground floor. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.

Bidding will open on Online Property Auctions Scotland’s website at 9am on Monday September 7.

A live stream will allow potential buyers to watch proceedings online, while telephone and proxy bidding is also available.

George says potential buyers must register online beforehand.

They can also get in touch to arrange an in-person viewing.

