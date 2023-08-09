Fife flat in ‘prime location’ on the market for less than £40k

A two-bedroom flat in a “prime location” in Methil is on the market for just £39,000.

The two-bedroom property on the Fife town’s High Street – conveniently located for shops, restaurants and other amenities – is going to auction next month.

However, buyers will need to have the full amount in cash to buy the house.

Online Property Auctions Scotland says the flat requires “light refurbishment and redecoration”, but is otherwise well-presented throughout.

It is comprised of an entrance hallway, two bedrooms, a bathroom and an open plan kitchen lounge.

The real estate agent also believes it is an “ideal” buy-to-let development opportunity, with an estimated end-market rental value of around £550 per month, providing a potential yield of 16.5%.

With a guide price of £39,999, it is currently the second cheapest property on the market in Fife.

George Douglas, director of Online Property Auctions Scotland, expects the Methil flat to get a lot of attention.

He said: “We expect there to be a decent amount of interest in the property.

“There is always a bit of interest in our cheaper properties.

“It was the cheapest property in all of Fife at the time of listing, but it has since been beaten by one other property.”

Bidding will open on Online Property Auctions Scotland’s website at 9am on Monday September 7.

A live stream will allow potential buyers to watch proceedings online, while telephone and proxy bidding is also available.

George says potential buyers must register online beforehand.

They can also get in touch to arrange an in-person viewing.