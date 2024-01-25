Montrose Port faces race against time for restoration of historic Customs House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Port faces race against time for restoration of historic Customs House

A planning application for the transformation of the 19th century port building has just been lodged with Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
A fresh planning application for Customs House has been lodged by Montrose Port Authority. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
A fresh planning application for Customs House has been lodged by Montrose Port Authority. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Plans for the redevelopment of Montrose’s quayside Customs House have been lodged in a race against time to save the crumbling landmark.

In September, Montrose Port Authority announced the acquisition of the 19th century building and granary store.

They are to be the subject of a multi-million pound transformation into offices and a community space.

MPA bought the building from north east engineering firm Whittaker Group.

The Stonehaven-based company previously secured planning permission for offices and a training centre.

Montrose Port Authority Customs House plans
Montrose Port Authority Tom Hutchison, Whittaker Group MD Ken Whittaker, MPA CCO Ann Rooney and Whittaker Group director Murray Whittaker at Customs House. Image: Montrose Port Authority

Now MPA has submitted its own planning bid to Angus Council.

The port authority hope it will create a “sense of arrival” at the north entrance to the port.

The trust port says that would be in keeping with Montrose’s established reputation and growing status in the renewables sector.

Rotten roof and floors

But architects have warned time is running out to save the B-listed building from complete dereliction.

The Customs House roof is already probably beyond repair.

And internal floors have rotted through with the ravages of time.

The port authority aims to secure planning approval as soon as possible.

That would allow scaffolding to go up around the building and protect it from further deterioration.

Montrose architect Garry Adam revealed the poor state of the building in his submission to council planners.

“All four elevations of Customs House are in poor condition,” he states.

Montrose Customs House conversion
The Customs House and granary store will form a new north gateway to Montrose port. Image: Montrose Port Authority

“The combined effects of lack of maintenance, storm damage and bird infestation have caused the building to deteriorate to the point where the internal timber floor structure is beyond repair.”

Missing slates and broken skylights have allowed water to pour into the building for decades.

“It is anticipated the roof is beyond repair, but the unsafe condition means it cannot be safely accessed to inspect in detail,” adds Mr Adam.

“The sandstone walling can be saved if action is taken without delay.

“It is very important that the scaffolding of these buildings takes place in the coming months and the decaying roof structures removed to enable the walls to be stabilised and further deterioration of the building fabric prevented.”

The planning submission reveals MPA’s boardroom and senior management offices would be created in the attic space to give commanding views over the port.

A new steel structure is to be built inside the shell to replace the existing floors.

It will be left exposed in a nod to the industrial heritage of the important building.

Clock and hoist to stay

And significant original features will also be retained.

Those include the clock – which will be restored if viable, or replaced in its original position by a new item.

Montrose Port Customs House
The old clock could be repaired and reinstated. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The goods hoist will also be refurbished and sit as a feature piece in a double height meeting space.

“At the moment the entrance to Montrose port is very underwhelming,” the planning statement adds.

“It is intended the newly renovated buildings will crate a sense of arrival and present a positive modern image of Montrose Port Authority as it seeks to do business in the 21st century.

“As Montrose port strives to become the onshore face of the new renewables industry which is taking place just off the Angus coast, it seems appropriate that a modern building forms the landmark corner.”

Angus planners will consider the application in due course.

