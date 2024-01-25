6 of the best Angus farm shops to pick up local produce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 of the best Angus farm shops to pick up local produce

There is an impressive range of farm shops in Angus, and here are some of our top picks.

Milton Haugh Farm Shop in Carmyllie is just one of the great farm shops Angus has to offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Terri Simpson

Angus is widely known for its rich agriculture. You will find no shortage of independently owned farms in the area, with some towns having multiple.

But what the county is less known for is its impressive network of farm shops. These shops are filled to the brim with a whole range of fresh products.

Buying from a farm shop is different from spending your money at a supermarket.

While the well-known stores are perhaps more convenient, the quality and value for money you get from sustainable shopping is undeniable.

Many local producers rely on their community, and with products like meat, jam, vegetables, and cakes, these places are perfect for local produce.

Here is our list of the best Angus farm shops below.

1. Milton Haugh Farm Shop

Located between Arbroath and Forfar, Milton Haugh Farm Shop offers freshly grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, as well as a selection of locally sourced meats, fish and poultry.

They also sell a selection of weird and wonderful gifts, ranging from trinkets to alcohol.

A look inside Milton Haugh Farm Shop, Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

If you’re finding it hard to shop for an occasion, they even offer hamper baskets which are perfect for any celebration.

Their Corn Kist Coffee Shop is perfect for a cup of tea and a cake, or even a sneaky glass of wine to end your trip.

Address: Arbroath, DD11 2QS

2. Charleton Fruit Farm

As their name suggests, Charleton Fruit Farm specialises in fresh fruits. Their main growing season is from July-October where the public can visit the farm and pick their own produce.

But that’s not all that’s on offer, Charleton also sells a wide range of bread, jams, chutney and meat in their shop – as well as an enticing toy room that children will be amazed by.

Staff at Charleton Fruit Farm holding up berries.
Explore a colourful tapestry of fresh berries when you pick your own fruit at Charleton Fruit Farm.

If you fancy a day out but want a new experience for the family, Charleton also has a free outside adventure park.

Address: Montrose, DD10 9EW

3. Peel Farm

Found at the foot of Glenisla, Peel Farm has lots of locations to explore for a peaceful day out.

Or if life is getting too much, there are two 4* luxury glamping pods, perfect for that weekend getaway.

Some of the local produce available at Peel Farm, Angus. Image: Peel Farm.

The scenery is not the only thing to see on the picturesque farmland, their antiques and gift shop are the best place to find gifts for all occasions.

And if you’re craving a sweet treat, you can find a selection of handmade chocolates and sweets at their farm shop. They also offer a wide range of other products to indulge in while you’re there.

Address: Lintrathen, Kirriemuir, DD8 5JJ

4. Tillygloom Farm

Tillygloom is a small family farm on the outskirts of Brechin.

This Angus farm shop sell home baking, duck eggs, neeps, tatties, and other produce, while also supplying various local shops.

But the main attraction of this modest farm is their ‘Egg Box’ which was started in 1998.

The Egg Box at Tillygloom farm, Angus. Image: Tillygloom farm shop.

An increase in demand has allowed them to create a vending machine for their free-range eggs. Locals can access the box at the end of the farm road.

Address: Brechin, DD9 7PE

5. Mill of Inverarity Farm Shop

Family run Mill of Inverarity has been in business since 1884.

The traditional farm has a modern vision today and offers a wide range of products in their well-stocked farm shop.

Supplying locals with home produced beef, grass fed lamb and a wide range of other products, locals can find all of the essentials.

Products available at the Mill of Inverarity Farm Shop. Image: Mill of Inverarity Farm Shop.

They also cater to their community’s busy schedules.

Customers can select a convenient time to pick up their fresh produce using their click and collect service.

This is available during Thursdays and Fridays if you don’t have the time to browse the shop in person.

Address: Inverarity, Forfar, DD8 2JN

6. Carnoustie Farm Shop

Located on Clayholes Farm in the tiny village of Carnoustie, this Angus farm shop sells a wide range of products.

Their selection of fruit and veg boxes are perfect for the summer, or any time of the year for that matter.

Some of the foods available in the Carnoustie Farm Shop.

They also sell a number of organic and gluten free options in their shop.

Accompanied by a wide range of handmade items and fresh flowers, it’s the perfect shopping destination.

Address: Balmachie Road, Carnoustie, DD7 6LA

