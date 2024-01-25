Teenage Fife band thunderstruck at chance to rock this year’s Bonfest

A band made up of Fife school pupils is preparing to rock this year’s Bonfest, weeks after they release their first single.

Permacrisis already has festival experience, despite the tender age of the 16-year-old members.

They opened the Silverburn Festival and Promfest, both in Leven, last year.

And they also took the crown in a Fife-wide battle of the bands competition.

However, Alex Harrower, Ashton Lee Mcindoe, Jason Simms and Rowan Docherty were thunderstruck to be asked to play at the international AD/DC tribute weekend in May.

Fans flock to the annual festival in Kirriemuir, the Angus home of former frontman Bon Scott.

And this year, around 50 bands are lined up to play.

Bonfest selection ‘surreal’ experience for Fife band

Permacrisis will play the DD8 Music Bon Scott statue stage on May 4.

While it’s not the main tent, the venue at Bellies Brae car park always attracts a large and enthusiastic crowd.

Guitarist Alex said the band only found out this week they had been asked to play.

And he described it as surreal.

“This is a big opportunity for us,” he said.

“A year ago we saw an advert for Bonfest and thought how cool it would be to go as spectators.

“But to actually be playing is amazing.”

Demos, gigs and jams already in the bag

Alex, from West Wemyss, is a fifth year pupil at Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy.

He met bandmates, drummer Ashton and bassist Jason, at a youth music project at Kirkcaldy YMCA.

And they honed their craft under the guidance of Mark Burdette and Robbie (Steed) Davidson, who are also due to play this year’s Bonfest with their band Certain Death.

The trio managed to recruit vocalist Rowan Docherty last April and haven’t looked back since.

They have already recorded a two-track demo and gained stage experience at the regular Thursty Sunday jam sessions at the Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy.

And aside from the well-earned Battle of the Bands title, Alex was named top guitarist in the competition, with Jason crowned best bassist.

This led to a recording session at Fife College sound studio for the rockers.

And they are preparing to release their first single this spring.