Cocaine-fuelled driver fell asleep and caused four-car crash in Dundee

A cocaine-fuelled driver who fell asleep and smashed into several parked cars has been banned from the road for 16 months.

Chloe Anderson was substantially over the drug-drive limit when she caused substantial damage by ploughing into a number of parked cars.

Anderson, 34, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and placed under social work supervision for 12 months.

Damaged four cars

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Anderson was more than five times over the drug-driving limit when she nodded off and caused the four-vehicle shunt.

She admitted driving dangerously by falling asleep at the wheel and losing control of her car in Dundee’s Old Glamis Road on November 3 last year.

Anderson, of Kirkton Place, Forfar, also admitted driving with 264 mics of cocaine metabolite Benzoylecgonine in her system, when the legal limit is 50 mics.

The court heard Anderson was driving her Vauxhall Mokka when she crashed into a parked Renault Captur on the residential street.

The Renault was shunted into a parked Ford C-Max, which then struck a Skodia Fabia and all four vehicles were damaged as a result of the collisions.

Anderson was told she will have to pass the extended driving test before she is permitted to return to the road.

Why is there a drug-drive limit?

Benzoylecgonine can remain in the system for days after cocaine is ingested.

There is a legal limit for illegal substances detected in the system when police carry out a drug wipe test.

The law recognises natural chemicals and compounds are produced by the body and these may show up in tiny amounts on tests.

Prescribed medication can also be detected this way and there are drug-drive limits for some types of prescription drugs.

