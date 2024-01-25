Meet Dundee’s paddle-boarding ‘adventure cats’ Bongo and Fifi

Have you ever seen a paddle-boarding cat?

Well, it’s a thing.

In fact, there is an entire Instagram account dedicated to the antics of Bongo and Fifi – Dundee’s very own adventure cats – who also enjoy kayaking, cycling and horse-riding.

Owner Lucy Frankcom, 23, says she was inspired to create the account because strangers frequently showed a keen interest in her pets.

The dentistry student at Dundee University takes Bongo, two, and Fifi, just seven months, everywhere with her – including the library and supermarket.

She keeps the Bengal cats on a lead or in her cat carrier.

“People are always coming up to me and asking questions.

“They say, ‘Oh, my cat would never do that! How do you get them to do it, what are they called, how old they are?'”

She joked: “I am thinking about getting a sign with their names and age so I don’t need to keep telling everyone.

“Everyone loves them.”

‘They act more like dogs than cats’

The Bengal cat is a domesticated cat breed created from a hybrid of the Asian leopard cat, with domestic cats.

They are growing in popularity among UK pet owners thanks to a trend on social media platform TikTok.

Lucy explains: “They act more like dogs than cats

“Lots of people who are dog people love them because they are very dog-like.

“They’re really affectionate, they love to cuddle up to you, they also play fetch.

But Bengal cats are not recommended for those who want an easy-going pet.

The high-maintenance creatures are known to resort to aggression and destruction if they’re not given enough attention.

They also require a diet of entirely raw meat, which Lucy buys from a specialist pet store.

Lucy says: “They can’t go out by themselves because they have really high prey drives. (It means they’re likely to chase after anything that moves could be injured).

“They love water, they’re very active, and very noisy – they make wild cat noises.

“They need walks every day and they need proper enrichment, otherwise they will destroy your house.

“They’ve got a cat wheel in our house, a floor to ceiling pole to climb up and wall mounted shelves and cat trees.

“A lot of people who get Bengals have issues with them because they don’t give them the proper enrichment they need.

“They need a lot of exercise and enrichment or they get bored and destructive.

“We’ve not had issues thankfully, but we would have done if I didn’t do loads of stuff with them”

Lucy, who is currently busy studying for exams, usually takes Bongo and Fife up the Law in Dundee for a walk each day.

But when she has more time on her hands, she likes to take them on “big adventures”.

She says: “I went to Isle of Skye with Bongo last year and that was really fun, he enjoyed that.

“They both travel really well, you can take them anywhere, on any form of transport and they handle it really well.

“Bongo has always loved the paddle-boarding.

“Fifi has only done it two or three times. She was a bit cautious at first but now she is a lot better.

“Bongo I didn’t really need to train much. He just got on it and then that was it.

“They really like seeing the birds and ducks on the water.

“When I bring the paddleboard back to land, Bongo won’t get off it – he just stays sat on it.”

Lucy uses positive reinforcement training techniques to help the cats feel comfortable with new activities.

Bongo is also a fan of horse-riding, and used to join Lucy on her saddleback journeys when she lived in Manchester.

“I had him in a sling on me while I was riding and another time I led the horse and had a saddle pad on her which he sat in. He loved the horse.”

Lucy stresses people should research breeders before buying a Bengal cat

But Lucy stresses that anyone thinking about buying a Bengal cat should do their research first to ensure they are buying it from a reputable breeder.

It’s a mistake she made herself when she bought Bongo in Manchester two years ago.

Unfortunately, he later developed a genetic eye condition due to poor breeding.

He is partially-sighted and sometimes wears special goggles to help him see in bright lights.

Lucy explains: “Bongo was from a not-so-great breeder in Manchester.

“He is a Bengal cross. It wasn’t a very good breeder at all, but I didn’t know any better at the time.

“So we did buy him, but it probably wasn’t a good situation.

“Bongo has got a genetic eye condition. He can’t see well in bright lights. He does have eye drops, they worked at first but then they stopped working.

“It only developed after we got him. We had no idea what it was.

“Thankfully Bengal cats use their smell and other senses more than vision, so he is still pretty good.”

When it came to buying Fifi a year later, Lucy didn’t make the same mistake.

“I did lots of research and Fifi is a pure bred Bengal from a good breeder.

“We had to wait a long time before buying her because she was so expensive.

“But I’ve got her whole pedigree, she is registered and has had every single test possible, because she is from a proper place.”

Most importantly, Bongo loves his new friend.

“He loves Fifi. He has been desperate for a friend. He loves other cats.”

The price of a Bengal cat can range from £300 to £5,000.

Since starting her Instagram account – aptly named Bongo and Fifi the Adventure Cats – Lucy has gained more than 2,500 followers.

She has also been invited to speak at various events about adventure cats to share her own experiences.

In the meantime, she’s looking forward to finishing her exams so she can plan her next exploit with Bongo and Fifi.