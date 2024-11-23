How does a Broughty Ferry kite surfer spend his weekends?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

How does a Broughty Ferry kite surfer spend his weekends?

From 'flying' 10m into the air to enjoying coastal walks and yoga, weekends are always a blast for self-proclaimed beach bum Paul Herdman.

Kite surfer Paul Herdman at Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
By Gayle Ritchie

Kite surfing – an extreme sport involving wind, water, a harness, a board and an enormous kite.

Paul Herdman, 57, a self-proclaimed beach bum from Broughty Ferry, is mad about it.

The dad-of-two spends his life chasing the best wind conditions across the globe.

“I lived in Thailand eight years ago and learned kite surfing from a guy called Yoda,” says Paul.

“I’d done waterskiing, sailing, SUP-boarding and mountaineering… but sitting there on the beach watching these guys in Thailand, I thought – that’s for me.”

Kite surfer Paul Herdman on the beach at Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Paul, a former bank insurance manager, stopped working full-time when he was 45.

“I took a lump sum and redundancy and decided to get out of the rat race,” he says.

“I decided never to put on a shirt and tie again so these days I work as a part-time handyman – painting, decorating and fixing things.

“Other than that, I teach kite surfing and enjoy a stress-free life.”

What’s the appeal of kite surfing?

Paul says kite surfing is not just a sport: it’s a lifestyle.

“You meet fantastic people from all walks of life. They’ve all got this love of nature, the sea and the sport. It’s hugely exhilarating.”

Kite surfer Paul Herdman in action at Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
He kite surfs wherever the wind blows – most often at Monifieth, but also at Tentsmuir, St Andrews, Carnoustie, Arbroath and Lunan Bay.

Paul also travels to arguably more exotic climes to get his fix – this summer, he kite surfed in Morocco, Fuerteventura, Spain, and France.

Paul hangs out on Monifieth beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

So how does kite surfing work?

“It’s a cross between two things,” Paul explains. “You’ve got a board and you’ve to control this kite that’s hugely powerful.

“Your arms and hands do one thing while your legs do another.

“When you get it, it’s fun and games. You can start doing spins, turns and jumps, or you can just float on the water.”

Not for the faint-hearted

Paul says it’s a “steep learning curve”, and admits he feared he would never get the hang of it when he started.

“I was pulled and twisted about, lifted up into the air, and slammed down into the water,” he recalls.

“You have to endure a gruelling few hours to get there. Determination is the main thing, and being water confident.

“You get water forced in your mouth, up your nose, in your eyes, in your ears.”

Back in 2019, Dundee firefighter Raymond Cheng was killed in a kite surfing accident at Largo Bay near Elie in Fife.

Kite surfing is great for fitness, as Paul Herdman attests. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Paul is well aware it’s a risky sport; he’s suffered his own share of injuries including dislocated shoulders, broken ribs and jellyfish stings.

An infection that developed after he was stung by a Portuguese man o’ war when he was learning to kite surf in Thailand turned bad.

“I had a hole in my leg the size of a 20p for six months,” he recalls.

Best things about kite surfing?

So what does he love most about the sport?

“You get a different experience every time,” he muses.

“You get the days when there’s a light wind and you can cruise about, feeling at one with nature. There’s no other sound than the sloosh of water going over your board.

“Then there are the days when you want to jump as high as possible, and twist, turn and do somersaults.

Kite surfing – hugely exhilarating. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“You can get up to 50mph depending on wind and water conditions – and I can get 10m into the air.

“It’s amazing when dolphins and seals swim alongside you, too.”

He loves the kite surfing community, which, he says, boasts a diverse group of “beach type” people ranging from doctors to scientists and builders.

“It’s not just for fitness – it’s good for your body and soul and mental health.

“Sometimes you just sit waiting for wind, but you’re chatting to likeminded people and picking up rubbish from the beach. Everybody cares about the environment.”

How does Paul spend weekends?

So how does a typical weekend for Paul roll?

He kicks off his Friday night by cooking a Thai curry and eating it with friends while they discuss weather forecasts.

This helps them decide where to head – whether locally or up to the Western Isles or down to Troon.

“If it’s a long drive we jump in vans and head off late at night for an early start on the water,” says Paul.

Broughty Ferry kite surfer Paul jumps into the air. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
On Saturday, he’s up early, full of anticipation. After a walk with his springer spaniel Daisy, he drives to the beach for coffee and bacon rolls.

A day of kite surfing usually ends with fish and chips and a chat about who had the “best crash” and who “jumped the highest”.

Paul’s usually cold and tired, so he cooks dinner and enjoys it with a glass of red and an adventure documentary.

Avocado on sourdough toast. Image: Supplied.

Most Sundays, his 15-year-old daughter Miya makes him a breakfast of sourdough toast with poached eggs, bacon and avocado.

If the conditions aren’t right for kite surfing, Paul goes for a yoga and gym session – or takes a trip to see family in Motherwell.

Brilliant things about Broughty Ferry?

What it is he loves best about living in Broughty Ferry?

“There are so many beaches in close proximity,” he reflects.

“I love that you have endless views of the horizon where the sea meets the sky.

Monifieth beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“There are brilliant walks. I’ll often walk along the coast from Monifieth to Budden Ness lighthouses, or take Daisy up the Angus glens.”

Conversation