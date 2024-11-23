How does a Broughty Ferry kite surfer spend his weekends?

Kite surfing – an extreme sport involving wind, water, a harness, a board and an enormous kite.

Paul Herdman, 57, a self-proclaimed beach bum from Broughty Ferry, is mad about it.

The dad-of-two spends his life chasing the best wind conditions across the globe.

“I lived in Thailand eight years ago and learned kite surfing from a guy called Yoda,” says Paul.

“I’d done waterskiing, sailing, SUP-boarding and mountaineering… but sitting there on the beach watching these guys in Thailand, I thought – that’s for me.”

Paul, a former bank insurance manager, stopped working full-time when he was 45.

“I took a lump sum and redundancy and decided to get out of the rat race,” he says.

“I decided never to put on a shirt and tie again so these days I work as a part-time handyman – painting, decorating and fixing things.

“Other than that, I teach kite surfing and enjoy a stress-free life.”

What’s the appeal of kite surfing?

Paul says kite surfing is not just a sport: it’s a lifestyle.

“You meet fantastic people from all walks of life. They’ve all got this love of nature, the sea and the sport. It’s hugely exhilarating.”

He kite surfs wherever the wind blows – most often at Monifieth, but also at Tentsmuir, St Andrews, Carnoustie, Arbroath and Lunan Bay.

Paul also travels to arguably more exotic climes to get his fix – this summer, he kite surfed in Morocco, Fuerteventura, Spain, and France.

So how does kite surfing work?

“It’s a cross between two things,” Paul explains. “You’ve got a board and you’ve to control this kite that’s hugely powerful.

“Your arms and hands do one thing while your legs do another.

“When you get it, it’s fun and games. You can start doing spins, turns and jumps, or you can just float on the water.”

Not for the faint-hearted

Paul says it’s a “steep learning curve”, and admits he feared he would never get the hang of it when he started.

“I was pulled and twisted about, lifted up into the air, and slammed down into the water,” he recalls.

“You have to endure a gruelling few hours to get there. Determination is the main thing, and being water confident.

“You get water forced in your mouth, up your nose, in your eyes, in your ears.”

Back in 2019, Dundee firefighter Raymond Cheng was killed in a kite surfing accident at Largo Bay near Elie in Fife.

Paul is well aware it’s a risky sport; he’s suffered his own share of injuries including dislocated shoulders, broken ribs and jellyfish stings.

An infection that developed after he was stung by a Portuguese man o’ war when he was learning to kite surf in Thailand turned bad.

“I had a hole in my leg the size of a 20p for six months,” he recalls.

Best things about kite surfing?

So what does he love most about the sport?

“You get a different experience every time,” he muses.

“You get the days when there’s a light wind and you can cruise about, feeling at one with nature. There’s no other sound than the sloosh of water going over your board.

“Then there are the days when you want to jump as high as possible, and twist, turn and do somersaults.

“You can get up to 50mph depending on wind and water conditions – and I can get 10m into the air.

“It’s amazing when dolphins and seals swim alongside you, too.”

He loves the kite surfing community, which, he says, boasts a diverse group of “beach type” people ranging from doctors to scientists and builders.

“It’s not just for fitness – it’s good for your body and soul and mental health.

“Sometimes you just sit waiting for wind, but you’re chatting to likeminded people and picking up rubbish from the beach. Everybody cares about the environment.”

How does Paul spend weekends?

So how does a typical weekend for Paul roll?

He kicks off his Friday night by cooking a Thai curry and eating it with friends while they discuss weather forecasts.

This helps them decide where to head – whether locally or up to the Western Isles or down to Troon.

“If it’s a long drive we jump in vans and head off late at night for an early start on the water,” says Paul.

On Saturday, he’s up early, full of anticipation. After a walk with his springer spaniel Daisy, he drives to the beach for coffee and bacon rolls.

A day of kite surfing usually ends with fish and chips and a chat about who had the “best crash” and who “jumped the highest”.

Paul’s usually cold and tired, so he cooks dinner and enjoys it with a glass of red and an adventure documentary.

Most Sundays, his 15-year-old daughter Miya makes him a breakfast of sourdough toast with poached eggs, bacon and avocado.

If the conditions aren’t right for kite surfing, Paul goes for a yoga and gym session – or takes a trip to see family in Motherwell.

Brilliant things about Broughty Ferry?

What it is he loves best about living in Broughty Ferry?

“There are so many beaches in close proximity,” he reflects.

“I love that you have endless views of the horizon where the sea meets the sky.

“There are brilliant walks. I’ll often walk along the coast from Monifieth to Budden Ness lighthouses, or take Daisy up the Angus glens.”