Oor Wullie star excited to bring ‘dad’s favourite character’ to life on Dundee Rep stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Entertainment

Oor Wullie star excited to bring ‘dad’s favourite character’ to life on Dundee Rep stage

Kyle Gardiner is making his debut as the boy with the bucket at the Rep's Christmas show.

Kyle Gardiner plays the title role in Oor Wullie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Kyle Gardiner plays the title role in Oor Wullie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alan Wilson

Iconic comic hero Oor Wullie is being brought to life once again at Dundee Rep.

Oor Wullie The Musical returns to Wullie’s birthplace for a second run of the show, which was first produced just before lockdown.

And Kyle Gardiner, making his debut performance as Wullie, is “buzzing” about playing his dad’s favourite comic character.

“It’s iconic, I grew up reading the comics and annuals in my gran’s hoose,” Kyle says.

“The dead lovely thing about it is my dad would’ve grown up reading the comics in the same house, so that was the dead exciting, lovely part of it.

“When I told him I was playing Oor Wullie he was buzzing, so happy. He was like: ‘Kyle that’s my favourite character!’ So like, no pressure or anything.

The cast of Oor Wullie the Musical at Dundee Rep. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“When I got the part I bought some new annuals and some old ones, some classics, properly trying to take it over the years and try to build the basics of the character.

“So I did all that, but it was really just an excuse to read them all over again to be honest.”

Classic comic characters ‘updated’ for modern Scotland

This time around, the plot revolves around Wullie’s lost bucket, with local landmarks Dundee Station, Bell Street Police Station (starring PC Murdoch of course) and Baldovie Recycling Centre.

The show’s director Andrew Panton said while all the famous characters are there, the production team was anxious to update the show with a couple of new additions, to reflect the modern day diversity of Scotland through their adaptation of the classic comic strip.

The cast of Oor Wullie The Musical on stage at Dundee Rep. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And while Wullie is still a lovable scamp, ably assisted by his mates Soapy, Wee Eck and the (now sans adjective) Boab to reflect modern times, portrayed this time round by Elliot McLean, new characters also include Milo, played by RoMaya Jey and Daniyal played by Taqi Nazeer.

Basher again is a female character, played by Mairi Barclay.

‘Some of the best songs’ on stage this Christmas

Andrew says: “We first started devising the show and actually produced it on the stage here in 2019, it was one of the last things on the stage just before lockdown.

“We always knew we wanted to bring it back.

“It’s a big responsibility, because everyone’s got expectations of, you know, what’s Wullie going to look like, how’s he going to talk, how he’s going to behave because of course we’ve only seen him in the strip before.

Wullie (Kyle Gardiner) gets into bother. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“We were really conscious of wanting to make sure we represent all the famous characters from the strip but also introduce a couple of new characters that maybe represent Scottish culture and where we’re at in terms of the diversity of our cultures a bit more.”

Andrew added: “I’m really pleased it’s such a great show, it’s got real heart, it’s got a message, but it’s also very very funny, loads of gags, loads of physical comedy and some of the best songs you’re going to hear on Scottish stages this Christmas.”

Oor Wullie is at Dundee Rep from Saturday November 23 to Monday December 30 2024.

More from Entertainment

Gayle explores Castle Hill in Forfar. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
What happened when I got the key to one of Forfar's hidden gems?
Kite surfer Paul Herdman at Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
How does a Broughty Ferry kite surfer spend his weekends?
Christmas tree and present.
Perthshire Christmas gift guide
Kyle Gardiner plays the title role in Oor Wullie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee, Perth, Fife or Pitlochry: Which Christmas show is a fab festive fit for…
Kyle Gardiner plays the title role in Oor Wullie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
How do Gartmore locals feel about blockbuster movies filming in their village?
Oor Wullie looks out through a window on stage to theatregoers
Oor Wullie returns to Dundee Rep stage for fun-filled Christmas run
Kirsten Cameron and Amy Moore at the Bafta Awards in Glasgow.
Perth influencer wins Scottish Bafta for TV show The Agency: Unfiltered
The Tin Kirk in Glen Prosen. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
What did I find inside the fairy-tale Tin Kirk in Glen Prosen?
Kyle Gardiner plays the title role in Oor Wullie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
My Pitlochry: Exiting theatre boss Elizabeth Newman's favourite things about 'idyllic' Perthshire town
Freemasons: Brother Peter Taylor, the Provincial Grand Master of Forfarshire. Image: Alan Richardson.
Freemasonry: Secret handshakes, rolled-up trousers and brotherly love in Brechin
5

Conversation