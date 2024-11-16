My Pitlochry: Exiting theatre boss Elizabeth Newman’s favourite things about ‘idyllic’ Perthshire town

She’s preparing for pastures new after a six-year tenure at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

But before she leaves, outgoing artistic director Elizabeth Newman is sharing her favourite things about the Perthshire town which stole her heart.

What first springs to mind when you think of Pitlochry?

The trees, and the river. I love just sitting by the river with my family. Pitlochry is just beautiful.

Our little bubble of home and theatre has been so special.

How have you spent your time here when you’ve not been working?

Honestly, I just enjoy cooking, eating, enjoying a nice glass of wine. I love to chill out and watch a good film, or read for pleasure – that’s a joy.

Or swimming and walking with my family.

I’m certainly not a skydiver, and I can’t do golf, but I do enjoy being with my little tribe.

And where will you stay when you come back to visit?

The Port-Na-Craig Inn, with my friend Angela, who runs the inn with her sister and her children. They’re just the most amazing neighbours, and so kind.

And they look after loads of people in town as well.

Tell me about your most memorable night out in Pitlochry?

It was New Year. My friends Jenny and Fraser came up from Bolton with Jenny’s partner, Stuart, and Amy Liptrott, who was associate director at the time.

And we had Hogmanay in Pitlochry at the Moulin [Hotel]. Then we did the New Year’s Day street party, and it was a very memorable night out.

So that, and probably going into labour with my daughter – that was memorable too!

Two separate nights, I might add.

What’s your favourite restaurant in Pitlochry?

The Port-Na-Craig! I always get the fish and chips.

Where’s the best place to go in town when you’re looking for inspiration?

That’s a really good question. I go and stand in the dell, down at Loch Faskally. It’s great down there.

What is your first memory of Pitlochry?

Walking over the shoogly bridge and seeing the theatre, before the job here was ever a thing, and thinking: Wow, that’s epic.

Best place for a coffee stop in the town?

Oh, there’s loads of amazing coffee shops in Pitlochry. We do coffee here at the theatre!

But if you’re in the main thoroughfare, there’s quite a few really good coffee places – it’s hard to choose. I’d say Cafe Calluna, Cafe Biba and Hettie’s Tea Room.

They all offer different things.

How is 2024 going for you so far?

Eventful! I’m leaving for a role in Sheffield, and by the time I go, we’ll have been here six years.

Pitlochry really has been such a beautiful home, and a wonderful work community too.

Elizabeth’s final production for Pitlochry Festival Theatre, The Sound of Music, is running now until December 22 2024.