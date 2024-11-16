Forfar concrete firm set for six-year extension to town quarry site

A Forfar concrete block maker is lining up a six-year extension to its quarrying operations on the edge of the town.

Lairds say there is still more than a million tonnes of sand and gravel to be taken out of the Auchterforfar site.

In 2019, the firm was granted permission for the 10.5-hectare extension to the quarry land. It lies east of the town, near Kingmsuir and Forfar Golf Club.

Part of the site is also on Pitreuchie Farm ground.

But Angus Council attached a five-year limit on the quarrying approval, and said the site had to be restored within 12 months.

Lairds have now gone back to the council with a request for a six-year extension to the development.

Why has the new Forfar application been made?

The 2019 permission allowed for the quarrying to be carried out in for phases.

But only two areas have been completed.

The company says this is due to a number of factors, including the Covid pandemic and reduced demand for aggregate.

Since the site has not been worked at the rate originally anticipated, significant sand and gravel reserves remain.

“It is proposed to work the deposit at an average of 250,000 tonnes per annum over a period of some four years and five months,” adds the firm.

“A further one year will be required to complete restoration.

Approval recommendation

Angus development standards councillors will consider the Lairds application on Tuesday.

And planning officials say it should be conditionally approved.

There have been no objections from bodies including the Scottish Environment

Protection Agency or Forfar Community Council.

No individual representations were submitted.

The planning report states: “The site appears to have operated since development commenced without giving rise to significant impacts on amenity, environment, or infrastructure.

“While extraction over a further six-year period will mean that impacts associated with extraction will be experienced over longer duration, they would not exceed levels that have previously been found to be acceptable subject to appropriate mitigation.”

Lairds awaiting solar farm appeal ruling

Lairds is also awaiting the outcome of an appeal over refusal of a solar energy plant to power its operations.

In June, councillors rejected the plan for farmland at Cotton of Lownie.

The scheme drew more than 300 objections. Opponents claimed it would be an “industrial eyesore”.

The company say the solar and battery storage project would add around nine new jobs to its workforce.

It would make Forfar the UK’s first concrete block plant to use 100% green electricity.

A Scottish Government planning appeal reporter is currently considering the appeal.