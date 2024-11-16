Forfar concrete firm set for six-year extension to town quarry site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar concrete firm set for six-year extension to town quarry site

The company, which is one of the UK's leading concrete block manufacturers, says the rate of extraction at its Auchterforfar site slowed down during the pandemic.

By Graham Brown
Lairds hope to extract a million tonnes of sand and gravel from land at Pitreuchie Farm. Image: Google
Lairds hope to extract a million tonnes of sand and gravel from land at Pitreuchie Farm. Image: Google

A Forfar concrete block maker is lining up a six-year extension to its quarrying operations on the edge of the town.

Lairds say there is still more than a million tonnes of sand and gravel to be taken out of the Auchterforfar site.

In 2019, the firm was granted permission for the 10.5-hectare extension to the quarry land. It lies east of the town, near Kingmsuir and Forfar Golf Club.

 

Part of the site is also on Pitreuchie Farm ground.

But Angus Council attached a five-year limit on the quarrying approval, and said the site had to be restored within 12 months.

Lairds have now gone back to the council with a request for a six-year extension to the development.

Why has the new Forfar application been made?

The 2019 permission allowed for the quarrying to be carried out in for phases.

But only two areas have been completed.

The company says this is due to a number of factors, including the Covid pandemic and reduced demand for aggregate.

Since the site has not been worked at the rate originally anticipated, significant sand and gravel reserves remain.

“It is proposed to work the deposit at an average of 250,000 tonnes per annum over a period of some four years and five months,” adds the firm.

“A further one year will be required to complete restoration.

Approval recommendation

Angus development standards councillors will consider the Lairds application on Tuesday.

And planning officials say it should be conditionally approved.

There have been no objections from bodies including the Scottish Environment

Protection Agency or Forfar Community Council.

No individual representations were submitted.

The planning report states: “The site appears to have operated since development commenced without giving rise to significant impacts on amenity, environment, or infrastructure.

“While extraction over a further six-year period will mean that impacts associated with extraction will be experienced over longer duration, they would not exceed levels that have previously been found to be acceptable subject to appropriate mitigation.”

Lairds awaiting solar farm appeal ruling

Lairds is also awaiting the outcome of an appeal over refusal of a solar energy plant to power its operations.

In June, councillors rejected the plan for farmland at Cotton of Lownie.

The scheme drew more than 300 objections. Opponents claimed it would be an “industrial eyesore”.

Cotton of Lowie solar farm objectors near Forfar.
Local objectors mounted a campaign against the Cotton of Lownie solar farm bid. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The company say the solar and battery storage project would add around nine new jobs to its workforce.

It would make Forfar the UK’s first concrete block plant to use 100% green electricity.

A Scottish Government planning appeal reporter is currently considering the appeal.

