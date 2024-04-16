Angus solar farm opponents stage final fightback against ‘industrial eyesore’ 30MW scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus solar farm opponents stage final fightback against ‘industrial eyesore’ 30MW scheme

People living around the the planned solar site near Lownie say the application has cast a shadow over their lives for the past two years.

By Graham Brown
Residents are fighting plans for a solar farm at Lownie near Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Residents are fighting plans for a solar farm at Lownie near Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents around the planned site of a 30MW Angus solar farm have intensified their opposition to the “industrial eyesore” on local farmland.

It comes as people living near the Cotton of Lownie site east of Forfar await the outcome of a planning application they say has dominated their lives for the past two years.

But locals fear they are fighting a losing battle to safeguard valuable farmland labelled the “bread basket of Scotland”.

The bid centres on fields either side of the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road.

The site is east of the village of Kingsmuir and near the junction leading to Letham.

Solar farm would power concrete plant

Industria Resources first submitted formal proposals for almost 150 acres of arable land last June.

An original plan to spread the development over three fields has been reduced to two.

A battery energy storage system is part of the application.

The development would provide green power for Forfar concrete block firm Lairds in what the applicants say is a UK first.

But opponents of the scheme have flooded Angus Council with letters of objection ahead of planning deadline this week.

Leading campaigner Pam Hamilton has branded the entire process “very vague”.

“The community has had the anxiety of this hanging over their heads for two years,” she said.

Lownie solar farm campaigner Pam Hamilton.
Pam Hamilton is fighting the bid to site a solar farm east of Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s been a year since there were two abysmal public consultation events.

“And we were very disappointed to see the very late submission (from the applicants) seemingly addressing community concerns.”

Three community councils against Lownie bid

A trio of community councils – Forfar, Inverarity and Letham – have added their voice to the flood of objections.

But no definite date has been set for the application to go before councillors.

“The two-year limbo continues,” added Pam.

And she fears the approval of a number of other Angus solar arrays will set the tone for the Lownie application.

The concern is echoed by Forfar Community Council, whose list of worries includes cumulative impact.

A 29MW Suttieside scheme was approved at the end of last year for land north of Forfar.

Lownie solar farm campaigners objecting to farmland bid near Forfar.
Locals say the Cotton of Lownie site it entirely unsuitable for the solar farm. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Inadequate screening, flooding and road safety fears are among other objections.

“There are so many areas of concern, and given the enormous repercussions of this scheme, I feel justified in voicing them,” added Pam.

“We are not against renewable energy per se, but common sense must prevail.

“I would urge any councillor called on to vote on this project, to really ask themselves if, in all good conscience, this can be approved.

“We are the ones who will be stuck with this.”

And despite changes to the plan, many critics say the scheme is simply too large and in the wrong location.

Proposal altered to address local concerns

Industria has been asked for comment on the application.

In March, the company submitted a 12-page document to Angus Council of responses to public comments.

The company says it has moved solar panels further from homes in the area and cut one field from the scheme to minimise residential impact.

And the developer suggests wildflower planting and other measures will have a net biodiversity gain.

Lownie solar farm opponentsd fighting Angus planning application.
Lownie campaigners plan to voice their objections to Angus Council when the solar farm application is considered. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“In order to help the UK government achieve net zero by 2050, there is a hard push to be self-sufficient on renewable energy,” say Industria.

Their submission says other sites, including brownfield, were examined and ruled out.

“Laird do not own enough land to accommodate the proposal in full,” they add.

“The generating capacity would need to be significantly reduced in order to fit any form of PV array onto Laird land, which would ultimately deem the project unviable.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Deborah Williamson appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Mum-of-two 'only just' avoids jail for violent unprovoked attack on stranger at Angus pub
Discount supermarket Aldi is planning a store in Arbroath. Image: Shutterstock
Aldi lining up move to new £16m Arbroath retail park
Angus Council sold the Lour Road site to Edinburgh-based firm Cullross. Image: Supplied
Developer drops Forfar affordable homes bid for second time
An air ambulance was called to Arbroath recycling centre. Image: Google Street View/supplied
Man dies at Arbroath recycling centre as air ambulance called to scene
Jordan met Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, in Austria
Arbroath DJ 'starstruck' after being invited to play with Fatboy Slim
Some of the Ashbrook staff ready to welcome nursery visitors. Image: Ashbrook Nursery
Family-run Angus plant nursery continues to grow after more than two decades
Bikers arrive at Kinnordy Loch at the end of the last Steven Donaldson memorial ride in 2022.
Steven Donaldson memorial ride in Angus to return as organiser slams 'disgusting' prospect of…
Glass recycling points will be located across Angus. Image: Angus Council
Council launches hunt for 170 new Angus bottle bank sites
12
Nigel Ovens of McCaskie's (left) and Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie toast the deal. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
The pies have it as Angus butchers' recipe for the world's best is passed…
Victoria Apartments at Townhead, Inverbervie
Ford Fiesta stolen from Mearns using keyless theft

Conversation