Scottish Curling chief believes Perth can be ‘world leader’ in ice sports with new leisure hub

By Sean O'Neil
Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson at Dewars Centre.
Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson at Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The chief executive of Scottish Curling believes Perth can be a world leader in ice sports if an arena is built as part of a new leisure facility in the city.

Vincent Bryson, CEO of the sporting body, hopes the council will be ambitious in its plans for a new venue and will build a seated arena capable of hosting elite level curling championships, alongside hockey and skating.

Perth, considered by many as the Scottish home of curling, has lost out on top level competitions to Dumfries in recent years because the city doesn’t have an arena venue.

Curling Mixed Doubles championship at Dewars Centre.
Curling Mixed Doubles championship at Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Bryson told The Courier: “We genuinely think there’s an ice sports answer – and curling is part of that trio of critical ice sports.

“If you look at it internationally, then you are going to have to consider arena seating at some level, maybe a few hundred seats.

“You are then looking at world level championships like World Juniors or even World Men’s and Women’s which are the pinnacle events outside of the Olympics.

“There is an element of ambition where I think the city of Perth, the council, and Live Active Leisure, can be real leaders nationwide and worldwide if they took that approach and thought how can we maximise this asset and double down on it.”

Scottish Curling will need to play part

The Scottish Curling boss admitted that his organisation will also have to contribute to making sure a new facility is used and is financially viable.

Perth’s current ice rink at Dewars Centre looks set to close alongside Perth Leisure Pool and Bell’s Sports Centre with the three facilities being combined into one new complex.

Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We want to bring events that are significant to the world to Perth,” said Mr Bryson.

“They would effectively be saying to us – we’ve built you this, you guys have to fill it – and that’s a challenge we’d love to accept.

“I realise that there is more work to be done from our end to make sure we’re driving as much activity towards the venue as well so we’re keen to play our part in that.

“We deliver about 30-odd competitions a year and we have a fairly democratic perspective on how those competitions are delivered across the ice rink estate.”

Campaign for all sports

Plans for a new facility are set to come forward in August after the previous proposal, which did not include an ice rink, leisure swimming pool or indoor bowls, was rejected by councillors.

The Courier wants to ensure the opportunity is seized to build Perth a leisure centre to be proud of.

‘Perth is a beacon to us’

The Scottish Curling chief executive is not alone in believing that an arena venue is the project Perth and Kinross Council should be striving for.

Olympian Peter Loudon, chairman of the Perth Masters competition, told The Courier he also thinks an ice sports facility is the way forward.

Both men point to World Curling already having a main office in Perth as a testament to how much the city means to the sport.

Peter Loudon at Dewars Centre in Perth.
Peter Loudon at Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s about making something that’s unique to meet the needs of the Perth community but can also be used and adapted quickly to meet the needs of world events,” said Mr Bryson.

“We’re unique in Perth that there is a world level governing body in World Curling based here.

“We have a robust new strategy in place and we’re absolutely committed to building and developing a broad base on the ground here in Perth.

“That’s where our main focus will be as well as being a strategic leader in the world of sport in Scotland.”

The CEO added that with only 21 ice rinks remaining in Scotland it is “critical” to the sport that one remain in the Fair City.

“Perth is an absolute beacon for us,” he said.

Conversation