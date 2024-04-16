Aberfeldy shooting: 7 key questions unanswered two months on

The murder of Brian Low in Aberfeldy continues to intrigue and concern locals.

The 65-year-old was shot dead while walking his dog near the Perthshire town two months ago.

His killer remains at large.

As police continue the hunt for the culprit, a series of key questions surrounding the death of the former groundsman remain unanswered.

1. Why was Brian Low shot?

One of the biggest mysteries is the motivation behind Mr Low’s shooting.

The retired estate worker seemingly lived a quiet life in rural Perthshire.

Police previously said they did not believe he had any personal vendettas or had been involved in a life of crime.

But they have also ruled out that the shooting was an accident – meaning they believe someone intentionally killed him.

2. Who found Brian Low after the shooting?

Mr Low was found dead on a path in the Pitillie area, near his home, on the morning of Saturday February 17.

An ambulance was called to the scene just after 8.30am and police were also called.

However, it has not been confirmed who found Mr Low and who raised the alarm.

3. Why was Brian Low’s death initially treated as non-suspicious?

It emerged in the days after the shooting that police had initially treated Mr Low’s death as medical-related and non-suspicious.

Police later said they had taken this approach due to the way the “body presented” at the scene.

But officers have not elaborated on what led them to miss the fact he had been shot.

This has become an even more pressing question since The Courier revealed his cause of death had been recorded as a shotgun wound to the neck and chest.

The early stages of the investigation are the subject of a probe by the police watchdog.

4. Why did it take so long to carry out a post-mortem?

Mr Low was found dead on Saturday February 17.

A “medical examination” then took place the following Wednesday, when concerns were raised about the nature of the death.

A two-doctor post-mortem on his body was not completed until six days after the death, on Friday February 23 – when it was established as murder.

It took a further four days for police to reveal this to the public.

5. Has a murder weapon been found?

Police have refused to confirm whether the weapon used to murder Mr Low – believed to be a shotgun based on his cause of death – has been recovered.

6. Have police identified a murder suspect?

Locals have been speculating in recent weeks about who may have been involved in the Aberfeldy murder, leading one former police officer to warn against “gossip”.

But it is unclear whether there is any truth in these rumours.

Police have refused to confirm whether they have identified a suspect.

7. What evidence has been recovered from the scene?

Police have already admitted forensic evidence may have been lost from the crime scene after it was left exposed when Mr Low’s death was initially deemed non-suspicious.

However, officers have also told local councillors that evidence “expected to be at a murder scene” has been recovered.

It is unclear what this evidence is – or whether it will be enough to lead to the charging and conviction of a suspect.

What we do know about Brian Low’s murder