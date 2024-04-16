Aberfeldy shooting: 7 key questions unanswered two months on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy shooting: 7 key questions unanswered two months on

Police are continuing to investigate the murder of Brian Low, 65.

Brian Low, 65, was murdered near Aberfeldy.
Brian Low, 65, was murdered near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

The murder of Brian Low in Aberfeldy continues to intrigue and concern locals.

The 65-year-old was shot dead while walking his dog near the Perthshire town two months ago.

His killer remains at large.

As police continue the hunt for the culprit, a series of key questions surrounding the death of the former groundsman remain unanswered.

1. Why was Brian Low shot?

One of the biggest mysteries is the motivation behind Mr Low’s shooting.

The retired estate worker seemingly lived a quiet life in rural Perthshire.

Police previously said they did not believe he had any personal vendettas or had been involved in a life of crime.

But they have also ruled out that the shooting was an accident – meaning they believe someone intentionally killed him.

2. Who found Brian Low after the shooting?

Mr Low was found dead on a path in the Pitillie area, near his home, on the morning of Saturday February 17.

An ambulance was called to the scene just after 8.30am and police were also called.

However, it has not been confirmed who found Mr Low and who raised the alarm.

Police at the scene in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of Aberfeldy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

3. Why was Brian Low’s death initially treated as non-suspicious?

It emerged in the days after the shooting that police had initially treated Mr Low’s death as medical-related and non-suspicious.

Police later said they had taken this approach due to the way the “body presented” at the scene.

But officers have not elaborated on what led them to miss the fact he had been shot.

This has become an even more pressing question since The Courier revealed his cause of death had been recorded as a shotgun wound to the neck and chest.

The early stages of the investigation are the subject of a probe by the police watchdog.

4. Why did it take so long to carry out a post-mortem?

Mr Low was found dead on Saturday February 17.

A “medical examination” then took place the following Wednesday, when concerns were raised about the nature of the death.

A two-doctor post-mortem on his body was not completed until six days after the death, on Friday February 23 – when it was established as murder.

It took a further four days for police to reveal this to the public.

Aberfeldy murder scene
The scene of the murder. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

5. Has a murder weapon been found?

Police have refused to confirm whether the weapon used to murder Mr Low – believed to be a shotgun based on his cause of death – has been recovered.

6. Have police identified a murder suspect?

Locals have been speculating in recent weeks about who may have been involved in the Aberfeldy murder, leading one former police officer to warn against “gossip”.

But it is unclear whether there is any truth in these rumours.

Police have refused to confirm whether they have identified a suspect.

7. What evidence has been recovered from the scene?

Police have already admitted forensic evidence may have been lost from the crime scene after it was left exposed when Mr Low’s death was initially deemed non-suspicious.

However, officers have also told local councillors that evidence “expected to be at a murder scene” has been recovered.

It is unclear what this evidence is – or whether it will be enough to lead to the charging and conviction of a suspect.

What we do know about Brian Low’s murder

More from Perth & Kinross

Scottish Curling CEO Vincent Bryson at Dewars Centre.
Scottish Curling chief believes Perth can be 'world leader' in ice sports with new…
Burned out shed with melted wheelbarrow beside
Anger as vandals torch shed belonging to Beautiful Perth volunteers
Nongmay Bunchareon next to an overflowing bin
Perth restaurant fears over 'fire hazard' bins in city centre car park
Kevin and Jayne Ramage outside The Watermill in Aberfeldy
End of an era as iconic Aberfeldy bookshop and café sold after 19 years
Flixbus coach.
Flixbus to serve Pitlochry as £2 fares released
Ewan McGregor pictured at Heather Street Food in Dundee and Balhousie Glazing in Perth.
Ewan McGregor’s Tayside tour revealed as Hollywood star reacquaints himself with home
Corach Rambler safely home after Grand National disappointment
Corach Rambler 'perfect' at home in Kinross-shire after Grand National disappointment as trainer 'overwhelmed'…
Ewan McGregor with some painting equipment.
Ewan McGregor lodges plans to revamp 'yellowing' and 'water-damaged' Perthshire mansion
South Inch car park, Perth
Parking charges rising in Perth and Kinross - find out how much you'll pay
Trainer Lucinda Russell with 2024 Grand National favourite Corach Rambler at her yard in Milnathort.
Kinross-shire horse Corach Rambler unseats rider at first fence in Grand National

Conversation