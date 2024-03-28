EXCLUSIVE: Aberfeldy murder victim died from ‘shotgun wound to neck and chest’

A man murdered in Aberfeldy died from a shotgun wound to the neck and chest, The Courier can reveal.

Brian Low – whose full name was James Brian Low – died on a remote track near the Perthshire town on February 17, just three days before his 66th birthday.

Details of his death have now been registered with Perth and Kinross Council.

His certificate lists the cause of death as “shotgun wound to neck and chest”.

Brian Low murdered short distance from Aberfeldy home

It says he was found dead at 9am on February 17 on a farm track at Pitillie – a short distance from the cottage he shared with his partner.

The cause of Mr Low’s death raises further questions about why it was initially treated as non-suspicious.

Concerns were only raised about third-party involvement in his death during a medical examination four days after he had died.

A murder investigation was then formally launched on February 23 – six days after his death – when a post-mortem found injuries consistent with him having been shot.

In the wake of the revelations, local MSP John Swinney wrote to Police Scotland over what he called “unfathomable” delays in launching the murder probe.

The police watchdog Pirc is now investigating the circumstances.

Mr Low had worked as a groundsman on Edradynate Estate, a few miles outside Aberfeldy, for more than 20 years.

Following his death, his family told The Courier they were at “a complete loss” over the murder.

They also said the death had left loved ones “devastated”.

Police are still investigating the murder.