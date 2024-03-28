EXCLUSIVE: Aberfeldy murder victim died from ‘shotgun wound to neck and chest’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Aberfeldy murder victim died from ‘shotgun wound to neck and chest’

Brian Low was murdered just three days before his 66th birthday.

Brian Low was murdered near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Low was murdered near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

A man murdered in Aberfeldy died from a shotgun wound to the neck and chest, The Courier can reveal.

Brian Low – whose full name was James Brian Low – died on a remote track near the Perthshire town on February 17, just three days before his 66th birthday.

Details of his death have now been registered with Perth and Kinross Council.

His certificate lists the cause of death as “shotgun wound to neck and chest”.

Brian Low murdered short distance from Aberfeldy home

It says he was found dead at 9am on February 17 on a farm track at Pitillie – a short distance from the cottage he shared with his partner.

The cause of Mr Low’s death raises further questions about why it was initially treated as non-suspicious.

Concerns were only raised about third-party involvement in his death during a medical examination four days after he had died.

A murder investigation was then formally launched on February 23 – six days after his death – when a post-mortem found injuries consistent with him having been shot.

Police at the murder scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy murder scene
A tent on the farm track where Brian Low died. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In the wake of the revelations, local MSP John Swinney wrote to Police Scotland over what he called “unfathomable” delays in launching the murder probe.

The police watchdog Pirc is now investigating the circumstances.

Mr Low had worked as a groundsman on Edradynate Estate, a few miles outside Aberfeldy, for more than 20 years.

Following his death, his family told The Courier they were at “a complete loss” over the murder.

They also said the death had left loved ones “devastated”.

Police are still investigating the murder.

