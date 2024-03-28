End of the road for axed Dundee bus routes as services set to be withdrawn this weekend

Dundee bus routes which had their local authority funding scrapped are set to be withdrawn from service this weekend.

Councillors voted last February to end subsidies paid to private firms to operate “non-commercially viable” routes in a bid to help plug a multi-million budget shortfall.

The local authority had attempted to secure external funding to enable the services to continue to operate but were unsuccessful in doing so.

This means that after Saturday (March 30), the 204, 206, and 236 routes will no longer run.

These serve Broughty Ferry, the West End, Lochee, Mill O’ Mains, and Mid Craigie.

Funding decision sparked anger

Proposals to scrap the funding given to several bus services were first unveiled ahead of last year’s budget.

At the time it was said the move would save Dundee City Council around £122,000 each year.

But it sparked anger from opposition councillors who argued the axing of the routes would have a detrimental impact on the local community.

Among those calling for the services to be saved was Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward.

Speaking ahead of Saturday, he said: “If these buses get axed, there will be a real gap in provision and it is older people who will be most impacted.

“We should always be looking to make the public transport network better and the council must now look at all options to ensure communities across Dundee have the best possible access to public transport and in a way that encourages people to use it.”

Some services offered reprieve

Last year’s decision to scrap the subsidies also threatened community services including the Out and About bus service, which takes elderly residents on day trips to help prevent loneliness and social isolation.

However, this has been saved thanks to funding secured from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The Shoppers’ Bus service – which takes elderly sheltered housing tenants across Dundee to shop once a week – has also been granted a reprieve until June 30 whilst external funding bids are considered.