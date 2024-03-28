Extra police to patrol trains and stations as rival football fans descend on 4 key games in Tayside

Extra police officers will patrol trains and stations this Saturday as groups of rival football fans descend on four key games in Tayside.

British Transport Police says it will deploy extra resources to the region as supporters travel to matches in Dundee, Angus and Perth on the same day.

The biggest game is at Tannadice where Dundee United and Raith Rovers meet in a Championship top-of-the-table clash.

Just a few miles up the road, Dunfermline – one of Raith’s biggest rivals – will take on Arbroath.

Falkirk fans, who also have a big rivalry with Dunfermline, will also be in Angus to play Montrose – where they could win the League 2 title.

And in Perth, St Johnstone host Dundee in a Premiership Tayside derby.

Earlier this year, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans clashed outside Stark’s Park following a Fife derby – leaving two police officers injured.

With many fans expected to take trains, British Transport Police are making preparations.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Murray of the force’s Scottish Division said: “British Transport Police have been planning for a number of football fixtures taking place in the Tayside region on Saturday.

“We will have additional officers both on-train and at key locations across the rail network to ensure passengers, staff and spectators can travel with confidence on the day.

“If you see or experience an incident, please report it to us.

“This can be done through our Text 61016 service, via the railway guardian app, or by calling us on 0800 405040.

“In an emergency, always call 999.”

ScotRail says it believes it has enough carriages and trains running through the region on Saturday and is not adding extra resources.

Phil Campbell, Scotrail customer operations director, said: “We are looking forward to helping fans travel during a busy weekend for football matches in Tayside and Fife.

“Customers should plan ahead, and buying return tickets through our mTicket system on the ScotRail app will reduce the need to queue.”