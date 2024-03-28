Extra police to patrol trains and stations as rival football fans descend on 4 key games in Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Extra police to patrol trains and stations as rival football fans descend on 4 key games in Tayside

Thousands of supporters will be heading to matches in Dundee, Angus and Perth this Saturday.

By Kieran Webster
British Transport Police will be patrolling stations including Dundee. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson
British Transport Police will be patrolling stations including Dundee. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson

Extra police officers will patrol trains and stations this Saturday as groups of rival football fans descend on four key games in Tayside.

British Transport Police says it will deploy extra resources to the region as supporters travel to matches in Dundee, Angus and Perth on the same day.

The biggest game is at Tannadice where Dundee United and Raith Rovers meet in a Championship top-of-the-table clash.

Just a few miles up the road, Dunfermline – one of Raith’s biggest rivals – will take on Arbroath.

Falkirk fans, who also have a big rivalry with Dunfermline, will also be in Angus to play Montrose – where they could win the League 2 title.

And in Perth, St Johnstone host Dundee in a Premiership Tayside derby.

Map shows the fixtures across Tayside.
Four games are being held in Tayside on Saturday with several rival fan groups travelling to the same area. Image: DC Thomson

Earlier this year, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans clashed outside Stark’s Park following a Fife derby – leaving two police officers injured.

With many fans expected to take trains, British Transport Police are making preparations.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Murray of the force’s Scottish Division said: “British Transport Police have been planning for a number of football fixtures taking place in the Tayside region on Saturday.

Extra police officers on trains and at ‘key locations’ during Tayside football games

“We will have additional officers both on-train and at key locations across the rail network to ensure passengers, staff and spectators can travel with confidence on the day.

“If you see or experience an incident, please report it to us.

“This can be done through our Text 61016 service, via the railway guardian app, or by calling us on 0800 405040.

“In an emergency, always call 999.”

A train leaving Dundee Station.
A ScotRail train in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

ScotRail says it believes it has enough carriages and trains running through the region on Saturday and is not adding extra resources.

Phil Campbell, Scotrail customer operations director, said: “We are looking forward to helping fans travel during a busy weekend for football matches in Tayside and Fife.

“Customers should plan ahead, and buying return tickets through our mTicket system on the ScotRail app will reduce the need to queue.”

Conversation