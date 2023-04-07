Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry

Courier Sport speaks to Pars club historian Duncan Simpson about how meetings between the clubs became so hotly contested

By Craig Cairns
Both clubs have a large, passionate support. Images: SNS.

No one has been able to quite put their finger on the origins of the bitter rivalry between Falkirk and Dunfermline.

While being geographically close the bitterness in the fixture is something usually reserved for intercity rivalry.

Some think it’s down to similar-sized clubs challenging at the same level fairly regularly.

Others point to the proximity of Falkirk to the city of Dunfermline or one of the various ugly incidents to have taken place during matches.

These include the Falkirk fans’ reaction to the passing of Pars captain Norrie McCathie or the racist abuse directed at then-Bairns striker Richard Cadette – both in the nineties.

A tribute is paid to Pars legend Norrie McCathie.

Some even point to fights breaking out in an ice rink back in the seventies.

A rivalry that has grown

Others think it may have had something to do with miners from Fife disrupting industrial action in Stirlingshire during the eighties.

“That’s an urban myth,” Dunfermline club historian Duncan Simpson tells Courier Sport.

“People try to attribute events to things that are happening.

“They, in very small ways, may have contributed to this rivalry over the years.

“If you’re looking for the origins, that’s definitely not it.

The last meeting between the sides saw around 9,500 attend. Image: Craig Brown.

“It’s a thing that’s grown rather than being a single event happening.”

The fighting in ice rinks is a theory is new to Simpson but he is certain it is “a symptom, not the cause” since there have been fights – and a strong rivalry – predating that decade.

The reasons are many and there is no one single event that it can be traced back to.

Simpson points to the opening of the Kincardine Bridge in 1936 as an early contributing factor, that made the journey between the grounds much quicker.

‘Big clubs’

The respective size of the clubs also plays its part.

Compared to others in Scotland, Simpson says that if there was a “batting order” determined by size, both would place between eighth and 12th.

As well as some unsavoury incidents, such as those mentioned above, there have been fierce, season-long battles which have ramped up the rivalry a few more notches.

The three-way title race with Berwick Rangers in 1979 – also in the third tier – is one example.

A feud over rescheduling fixtures saw the final meeting between the sides taking place on the same night as the Scottish Cup final replay between Rangers and Hibernian.

Simpson says Scottish football attendances were at their lowest and despite the final only attracting 30,000 punters, Dunfermline’s 1-1 draw with Falkirk – which ensured promotion for the Pars behind champions Berwick – brought in just shy of 6,000.

Another title race, this time in the second tier, in 1994 had upwards of 13,000 in attendance for their final meeting of the season.

Absence makes the hatred grow stronger

Though not quite hitting those heights, the matches between the sides this season have been well attended – as well as continuing some unsavoury elements.

The atmosphere has been as red-hot as ever.

Absence certainly seems to have made the hatred grow stronger, with the only recent meeting ahead of this campaign behind closed doors during the pandemic.

“People say it’s a mystery,” says Simpson.

“Well, not really due to the close distance and two clubs who find themselves in the same league quite often.

“They have the same size of support and who’ve got probably the same ambitions and all those sorts of things.

“It’s probably more a combination of these things rather than one specific incident.

“What breeds rivalry is when you’ve got a bit of atmosphere.”

