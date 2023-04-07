JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath ambitions

For Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath, this is an Easter weekend to resurrect their ambitions.

United’s Premiership demise has been widely predicted, but they still have some hope of reviving their dream of top league survival, despite a ten-game winless streak.

A victory v Hibs at Tannadice on Sunday would restore the faith of those Arabs who may be feeling that escaping relegation is beyond them.

Meantime, at Gayfield, recent good results mean neither the Lichties or the Dee have all their eggs in one basket.

Neither side must win to meet their respective aims, but three points for Dick Campbell’s men would mean their Championship status for next season is that much closer to being secured.

A win for Gary Bowyer’s side, meanwhile, would make them even stronger favourites to clinch automatic promotion, with their game in hand making them masters of their own destiny.

United have won and drawn v Hibs this season, so Jim Goodwin’s team can draw inspiration from that and recent improved showings, if not results, since his appointment.

Tannadice has seen some turmoil behind the scenes, with the sporting director and the finance director both shipping out, with some Arabs bemoaning a lack of top-down leadership from owner Mark Ogren.

But the players and manager can’t be affected by football politics; they need, for the sake of their own futures, to secure winning results.

If Goodwin can save United from the drop, he’ll stake a strong claim to permanent residency in the manager’s office.

Meantime, if United do suffer relegation, a whole host of players, currently enjoying very good salaries and top class training facilities, may soon realise that life at Scotland’s sixth biggest club was much more comfortable than where they may end up plying their trade.

Both Dundee and Arbroath have weathered some stormy waters this season.

The responses of bosses Gary Bowyer and Dick Campbell evidences the long managerial experience each can draw on.

Dundee used the January window to good effect, adding seven new signings with four leaving Dens, and they proved in the 7-0 demolition of Hamilton that the depth in their squad isn’t just numerical, but contains competent and capable performers.

Arbroath also had a major rebuild in January, with Dick Campbell using his contacts to identify eight new players to turn the listing ship around, while jettisoning eight to even the ballast of the squad.

‘Passion aplenty’

United fans made many criticisms of the now departed Tony Asghar; chief amongst them the lack of activity in the January window, with only a defender arriving and two stars departing, crucially one leaver being Tony Watt who, although a target of ire for some, left them with only Steven Fletcher to lead a goal-shy front line.

United and Dundee are both clubs who should be featuring in Scotland’s top league.

Arbroath remaining in the Championship, giving them an opportunity to join both city clubs in future in the Premiership, would build on the great work which has transformed the Gayfield club in recent times.

With what’s at stake this weekend there should be passion aplenty from all three sides.