JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath ambitions

The Tayside trio could each spark their respective campaigns this Easter.

(L to R) Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Images: SNS
(L to R) Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

For Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath, this is an Easter weekend to resurrect their ambitions.

United’s Premiership demise has been widely predicted, but they still have some hope of reviving their dream of top league survival, despite a ten-game winless streak.

A victory v Hibs at Tannadice on Sunday would restore the faith of those Arabs who may be feeling that escaping relegation is beyond them.

Meantime, at Gayfield, recent good results mean neither the Lichties or the Dee have all their eggs in one basket.

Neither side must win to meet their respective aims, but three points for Dick Campbell’s men would mean their Championship status for next season is that much closer to being secured.

Arbroath’s Dale Hilson celebrates as he makes it 1-0 during Arbroath’s clash with Ayr United. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS

A win for Gary Bowyer’s side, meanwhile, would make them even stronger favourites to clinch automatic promotion, with their game in hand making them masters of their own destiny.

United have won and drawn v Hibs this season, so Jim Goodwin’s team can draw inspiration from that and recent improved showings, if not results, since his appointment.

Tannadice has seen some turmoil behind the scenes, with the sporting director and the finance director both shipping out, with some Arabs bemoaning a lack of top-down leadership from owner Mark Ogren.

But the players and manager can’t be affected by football politics; they need, for the sake of their own futures, to secure winning results.

If Goodwin can save United from the drop, he’ll stake a strong claim to permanent residency in the manager’s office.

Jim Goodwin is in search of his first win as Dundee United boss. Image: SNS

Meantime, if United do suffer relegation, a whole host of players, currently enjoying very good salaries and top class training facilities, may soon realise that life at Scotland’s sixth biggest club was much more comfortable than where they may end up plying their trade.

Both Dundee and Arbroath have weathered some stormy waters this season.

The responses of bosses Gary Bowyer and Dick Campbell evidences the long managerial experience each can draw on.

Dundee used the January window to good effect, adding seven new signings with four leaving Dens, and they proved in the 7-0 demolition of Hamilton that the depth in their squad isn’t just numerical, but contains competent and capable performers.

Arbroath also had a major rebuild in January, with Dick Campbell using his contacts to identify eight new players to turn the listing ship around, while jettisoning eight to even the ballast of the squad.

‘Passion aplenty’

United fans made many criticisms of the now departed Tony Asghar; chief amongst them the lack of activity in the January window, with only a defender arriving and two stars departing, crucially one leaver being Tony Watt who, although a target of ire for some, left them with only Steven Fletcher to lead a goal-shy front line.

United and Dundee are both clubs who should be featuring in Scotland’s top league.

Arbroath remaining in the Championship, giving them an opportunity to join both city clubs in future in the Premiership, would build on the great work which has transformed the Gayfield club in recent times.

With what’s at stake this weekend there should be passion aplenty from all three sides.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Easton addresses the Montserrat squad. Image: Souleyman Garcia / MFA
EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee United ace Craig Easton opens up on shock international adventure in…
'The Major' Rolland, then and now. Image: SNS / DUSF.
Dundee United legend Andy Rolland becomes honorary supporters' foundation member as 'The Major' hails…
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
Craig Levein pictured at the launch of the eScottish Football Cup on Wednesday at Hampden. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Craig Levein 'praying' Jim Goodwin keeps Dundee United up as former boss refers to…
Kai Fotheringham has impressed United Boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Kai Fotheringham contract talks revealed as Jim Goodwin heaps praise on Dundee United youngster
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…
Goodwin has endured injury issues among his Dundee United squad. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United handed defensive injury boost while Jim Goodwin reveals Peter Pawlett scan D-Day
Bond is to leave United. Image: Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Dundee United finance director Derek Bond to depart in major Tannadice shake-up
Jim Goodwin on the sidelines at Ibrox. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Time running out for Dundee United - they must put points on…
3

Most Read

1
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
2
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
3
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
4
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Demolition of the Glenwood Centre has been halted due to the discovery of asbestos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes
7
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises
8
Dog Days, filmed in Dundee, stars Conor McCarron (of Neds fame), emerging Dundee talent Shannon Allan, and Glasgow-based Hollywood actor Brian McCardie.
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
9
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media after her last FMQs. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream
8
10
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…

More from The Courier

CR0042088, Poppy Watson, Dundee, Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, beside new Syke mural of her on Mary Ann Lane. Picture shows; Gill beside the mural of herself. Friday 7th April, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural
Stagecoach has withdrawn services along Den Walk and Kirkland Walk due to vandalism. Image: Google Street View
Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism
Both clubs have a large, passionate support. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry
Cafe Kisa owners Samuel Wightman and Kirsty Laird, with their nine-week-old baby Maisie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt
Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet set a new record last week. Image: Craig Brown.
Deniz Mehmet praises 'shattered but relentless' Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk 'ribbing'
Farmer Stuart McDougall next to a trailer containing dead lambs
MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home
Theo Bair in training before St Johnstone's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist…
Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented