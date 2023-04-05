Dundee boss Gary Bowyer wins second Manager of the Month award of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s unbeaten March has seen boss Gary Bowyer rewarded with the Championship Manager of the Month award.

Seven points picked up from an available nine with two clean sheets saw the Dark Blues move into title contention behind leaders Queen’s Park.

And Bowyer says the award is “recognition” for all the hard work put in by his players and staff.

After picking up the Glen’s Manager of the Month award, the Dundee boss said: “It’s recognition of the hard work that has gone in by the staff and the players.

“We all know how tough this division is and it’s a credit to everyone that we have managed to put three good results together consecutively.”

It is the second time Bowyer has won the monthly gong after lifting the November award.

This time sees the Dark Blues cutting the gap to league leaders Queen’s Park going into the final stages of the season.

March was a lean month in terms of fixtures but Dundee made the most of them with a 2-0 win at Cove Rangers followed by a 0-0 at Partick Thistle and a thumping 3-1 victory at home to Ayr United.

Dundee then followed up that run of results with a sensational 7-0 hammering of Hamilton on April 1.

They face a trip to eighth-placed Arbroath this weekend in front of a bumper Gayfield crowd.