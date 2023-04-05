Dundee’s Stobswell residents say ‘radical change’ needed to protect Albert Street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new Dundee campaign group is hoping to find “radical” solutions to some of the major issues plaguing Stobswell’s main thoroughfare.

The Stobswell Albert Street Action Group held its first meeting on Tuesday night when more than 50 locals attended.

The group hopes locals and business owners can come together to force improvements and create a more safe, prosperous, and inviting high street.

People in Stobswell have long complained that the street is used by too many HGVs and inter-city buses, causing safety and pollution concerns.

Many also believe it is not pedestrian-friendly and discourages casual short visits.

Albert Street visiting culture ‘must change’

Stobswell Forum chairman Colin Clement, who helped organise the meeting at Stobswell Parish Church, said: “We need to change the culture of the street in terms of who uses it.

“We want to encourage everybody who comes to the street to stop but discourage anybody that wants to use it to get some place else.

“That’s as black and white as it gets. It’s not ‘anti-anything’ and it’s nothing complicated.”

The group says the problems are preventing the street, which is known for having many independent and long-established traders, from fulfilling its full potential.

Alongside inflation and the pandemic, it has also contributed to established business closing.

Popular bakery Goodfellow & Steven recently closed its shop on the street after 45 years citing difficult trading conditions, despite its other locations in Dundee successfully bouncing back from the pandemic.

Some of the solutions discussed included making pavements wider, preventing large vehicles from entering, and creating more areas for people to sit.

Most of the issues discussed have been prevalent for years and locals now want more radical changes.

Lots of pride in ‘Stobie’s’ Albert Street

Colin added: “We would argue the healthier Albert Street is then the healthier the entire area is.

“People locally are frustrated with the slow rate of change. One thing that came through very clearly at this first meeting on Tuesday is that there’s a lot of pride in Albert Street.

“We need to figure out how to sustain that and build on it.

“The big danger is Albert Street going the same way as many other high streets with lots of empty units.”

Another meeting is planned for June where it’s hoped more local traders will attend alongside staff and senior pupils from Morgan Academy.

Some recent improvements to take place around Albert Street include a new pocket park at Craigie Street, infrastructure upgrades for new housing at Langlands Street, and improved lighting.

There have also been a number of creative projects in recent years such as street art initiative Open/Close.