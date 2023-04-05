Dundee’s Stobswell residents say ‘radical change’ needed to protect Albert Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Stobswell residents say ‘radical change’ needed to protect Albert Street

It's hoped locals and business owners can come together to force improvements and create a more safe, prosperous, and inviting Albert Street.

By Jake Keith
An HGV snakes down Albert Street around parked cars and shoppers. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

A new Dundee campaign group is hoping to find “radical” solutions to some of the major issues plaguing Stobswell’s main thoroughfare.

The Stobswell Albert Street Action Group held its first meeting on Tuesday night when more than 50 locals attended.

The group hopes locals and business owners can come together to force improvements and create a more safe, prosperous, and inviting high street.

People in Stobswell have long complained that the street is used by too many HGVs and inter-city buses, causing safety and pollution concerns.

Many also believe it is not pedestrian-friendly and discourages casual short visits.

Albert Street visiting culture ‘must change’

Stobswell Forum chairman Colin Clement, who helped organise the meeting at Stobswell Parish Church, said: “We need to change the culture of the street in terms of who uses it.

“We want to encourage everybody who comes to the street to stop but discourage anybody that wants to use it to get some place else.

“That’s as black and white as it gets. It’s not ‘anti-anything’ and it’s nothing complicated.”

The council’s communities officer Stuart Fairweather facilitates the discussion. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

The group says the problems are preventing the street, which is known for having many independent and long-established traders, from fulfilling its full potential.

Alongside inflation and the pandemic, it has also contributed to established business closing.

Popular bakery Goodfellow & Steven recently closed its shop on the street after 45 years citing difficult trading conditions, despite its other locations in Dundee successfully bouncing back from the pandemic.

Some of the solutions discussed included making pavements wider, preventing large vehicles from entering, and creating more areas for people to sit.

Most of the issues discussed have been prevalent for years and locals now want more radical changes.

Lots of pride in ‘Stobie’s’ Albert Street

Colin added: “We would argue the healthier Albert Street is then the healthier the entire area is.

“People locally are frustrated with the slow rate of change. One thing that came through very clearly at this first meeting on Tuesday is that there’s a lot of pride in Albert Street.

“We need to figure out how to sustain that and build on it.

An intercity bus roars down Albert Street among shoppers. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk

“The big danger is Albert Street going the same way as many other high streets with lots of empty units.”

Another meeting is planned for June where it’s hoped more local traders will attend alongside staff and senior pupils from Morgan Academy.

Some recent improvements to take place around Albert Street include a new pocket park at Craigie Street, infrastructure upgrades for new housing at Langlands Street, and improved lighting.

There have also been a number of creative projects in recent years such as street art initiative Open/Close.

