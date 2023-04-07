Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach has withdrawn services in Methil due to vandals damaging buses.

The bus company announced on Friday afternoon that all services through Kirkland Walk and Den Walk gave been cancelled until further notice.

It is understood vandals targeted windows of buses running in the Fife town.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “To ensure the safety of our passengers and drivers, we have temporarily withdrawn our services from Den Walk.

“This follows incidents of vandalism which have resulted in damage to our vehicles.

“We absolutely do not tolerate this kind of behaviour, which not only causes disruption for our customers, but is also potentially dangerous.

“We will be assisting the police with their investigation.”

Due to vandalism all Stagecoach services will be withdrawn from servicing Kirkland Walk until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience created. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) April 7, 2023

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.