KFC lines up Montrose move as chain advertises for store manager

The fast food giant could be set to open its third Angus location.

By Andrew Robson
KFC lines up Montrose restaurant as store manager position advertised
A new franchise could open in Montrose. Image: Shutterstock

Fast food giant KFC appears to be lining up a move into Montrose – as the firm advertises for a store manager in the Angus town.

A restaurant in Montrose would be the chain’s third site in Angus.

KFC already has locations at Orchard Business Park in Forfar and Westway Retail Park in Arbroath.

The full-time role in Montrose comes with a salary of up to £36,000.

It involves leading day-to-day operations at the site, managing members of staff and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Location of Montrose KFC yet to be revealed

The location of the proposed restaurant has not been revealed.

The Courier has contacted KFC for further details.

Earlier this month, the former Cheeky Monkeys soft play centre in Montrose reopened under a new brand name.

Elsewhere in Angus, plans have been lodged for a new Monifieth McDonald’s after a devastating blaze destroyed the previous building.

