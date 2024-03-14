Montrose play centre reopens with ‘good coffee and great food’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose play centre reopens with ‘good coffee and great food’

The centre on George Street has new owners, a new name - and fresh churros.

By Ellidh Aitken
Moira and Alan at their Scallywags site in Stonehaven Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Moira and Alan at their Scallywags site in Stonehaven Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The former Cheeky Monkeys soft play centre in Montrose has reopened under a new brand name.

The centre on George Street is now called Scallywags.

It is a second location for husband-and-wife team Alan Williamson and Moira Cooper, who opened their first soft play in Stonehaven last year.

Alan, 38, and Moira, 32, want to make visiting soft play centres a better experience for adults.

And Alan says that their integrated Old Salt Cafe is key to achieving this.

New Montrose soft play centre to offer ‘good coffee and great food’ for parents

He told The Courier: “One of our key focuses of the business is that the adults decide where the kids are going to go.

“It’s important to have a fun and safe place for the kids to go but it’s the adults who decide and it’s the adults who will sit here for an hour, two hours.

“We want to offer good coffee and great food.

“Our focus is really on our coffee, our food, our churros, our ice cream – so that when adults come here it’s not a bad place for them to come.

Cheeky Monkeys before it closed. Image: Google Maps

“As parents ourselves we know sometimes the thought of going and sitting in a soft play can be unappealing – sitting with rubbish coffee and rubbish food and screaming children.

“If we can say, ‘the kids are going to have fun but you can get a nice coffee, a nice hot chocolate’, that makes the experience a bit less painful for parents.

“We have got chicken goujons, chips, nice sandwiches, chunky bread.

“We have lots of nice cakes, we bake our own scones daily as well and have tray bakes.

Homemade churros on offer at Scallywags Montrose

“We also do churros – we make fresh churros on site fresh to order.

“There’s not many places here which are doing churros.

“We have an in-house cinnamon-sugar recipe which we coat them in and have nice dips like luxury white chocolate, milk chocolate and salted caramel.

“It’s quite an indulgent thing which is catered to adults.

“It’s the adults who are going to think, ‘Oh, I quite fancy that’.

“We are parents ourselves and we would get something like that and then let the kids have a wee bite.”

Moira Cooper and Alan Willamson of Scallywags in Stonehaven
Alan and Moira are improving the food offering. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Alan and Moira, who are from Stonehaven, have two children aged three and one.

They have increased the number of staff employed at the centre and plan to be open seven days a week, between 10am and 4pm.

The owners of Cheeky Monkeys announced earlier this year that the soft play would close after deciding it was time to “pass the baton”.

Scallywags opened for the first time on Thursday, March 14 and received a “good turn-out” with people queueing to get inside.

Alan added: “It’s been mildly stressful but that’s to be expected.

“That’s why we wanted to open mid-week, so we are ironing things out today and tomorrow by the weekend.

“It’s also why we wanted to be open before Easter – the holidays will be manic at both sites and we need to make sure that we have our service up to scratch.”

