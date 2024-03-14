Remote Perthshire home with equestrian facility on the market for under £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Remote Perthshire home with equestrian facility on the market for under £500k

The rural retreat is located between Aberfeldy and Dunkeld.

By Chloe Burrell
The Perthshire home located between Aberfeldy and Dunkeld.
A rural Perthshire property in Amulree is on the market. Image: Clyde Property

A remote Perthshire property with an equestrian facility has hit the market.

The rural stone-built home is located in Amulree, between Aberfeldy and Dunkeld.

Featuring both riding and paddock areas, the traditional home is the ideal spot for enjoying a captivating view over the surrounding countryside.

The two-storey property has an entrance porch opening up into a welcoming reception hallway.

The spacious lounge and dining area has a multi-fuel stove and feature brick hearth fireplace.

Sitting room and dining room of Perthshire property.
The lounge and dining area. Image: Clyde Property
Kitchen at Perthshire property.
The kitchen has a Rayburn stove. Image: Clyde Property
Sitting room at Perthshire property.
The further sitting room has a wood-burning stove. Image: Clyde Property
Sun room at Perthshire property.
The sunroom is a peaceful retreat. Image: Clyde Property
Utility room at Perthshire property.
The utility and cloakroom. Image: Clyde Property

There is also a kitchen containing a Rayburn stove and oil-fired central heating system.

A further family sitting room has a wood-burning stove and a hearth fireplace.

The sunroom at the back is a peaceful retreat, with a utility and laundry room completing the ground floor.

Heading upstairs, there are three large double bedrooms with the principal suite boasting a stylish en-suite shower room.

Principal suite at Perthshire property.
The principal suite. Image: Clyde Property
Bedroom at Perthshire property.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Clyde Property
Bedroom at Perthshire property.
The property has a traditional style throughout. Image: Clyde Property
Family bathroom at Perthshire property.
The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property

A family bathroom also features a fitted vanity unit.

Outside, there is a rolling garden bordered by a timber fence with a driveway leading to the rear and two outbuildings.

One is a self-contained apartment with a generous bedroom, kitchen and sitting area along with a modern en-suite shower room.

Outbuilding at Perthshire property.
There is a self-contained apartment on the property. Image: Clyde Property
Self-contained apartment at Perthshire property.
The apartment has space to sleep as well as a kitchen and dining area. Image: Clyde Property
En-suite shower room at Perthshire property.
The apartment has an en-suite shower room. Image: Clyde Property
Workshop at Perthshire property.
The workshop. Image: Clyde Property
Stable at Perthshire property.
The stable facility. Image: Clyde Property
Garden at Perthshire property.
There is a rolling garden with a captivating view. Image: Clyde Property

To the rear, there is an extensive workshop area. The other outbuilding is home to a stable and store facility.

The home is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £485,000.

More from Property

Rosie Stenhouse and son Hugh at home. Image: Alan Richardson
200-year-old Perthshire farmhouse renovation: 'We came home and the ceiling was on the bed'
Dundee is a good place to be a first time buyer. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee flats for first time buyers
Cairnie Brae in Arbroath.
Beautiful two-bedroom Arbroath property on the market for £325k
East Haugh House is up for sale
Former 17th-century Pitlochry hotel returns to market with £1.1m price tag
Kerrfearn is a lovely modern house in a beautiful setting. Image: Irving Geddes.
Modern home on edge of Comrie has two lodges, hot tub and beautiful views…
A cottage in central Broughty Ferry dominated TSPC's charts last month. Image: TSPC.
Broughty Ferry cottage is TSPC's most viewed property in February.
A flat on Dundee Waterfront with amazing views is for sale. Image: Verdala
Dundee Waterfront flat with spectacular views hits the market - but costs £420k
5
Tantallon Lodge is one of Scotland's most expensive homes. Image: Savills.
EXCLUSIVE: £3.75m Gleneagles home back on the market
Dalnashee Lodge is a unique home in Perthshire. Image: Next Home.
Extraordinary curved Perthshire pod property on sale for £385k
2
Erskine House in Dunfermline is up for sale.
Inside derelict former Dunfermline church once eyed as £2m Wetherspoons 'superpub'

Conversation