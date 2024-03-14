Remote Perthshire home with equestrian facility on the market for under £500k

A remote Perthshire property with an equestrian facility has hit the market.

The rural stone-built home is located in Amulree, between Aberfeldy and Dunkeld.

Featuring both riding and paddock areas, the traditional home is the ideal spot for enjoying a captivating view over the surrounding countryside.

The two-storey property has an entrance porch opening up into a welcoming reception hallway.

The spacious lounge and dining area has a multi-fuel stove and feature brick hearth fireplace.

There is also a kitchen containing a Rayburn stove and oil-fired central heating system.

A further family sitting room has a wood-burning stove and a hearth fireplace.

The sunroom at the back is a peaceful retreat, with a utility and laundry room completing the ground floor.

Heading upstairs, there are three large double bedrooms with the principal suite boasting a stylish en-suite shower room.

A family bathroom also features a fitted vanity unit.

Outside, there is a rolling garden bordered by a timber fence with a driveway leading to the rear and two outbuildings.

One is a self-contained apartment with a generous bedroom, kitchen and sitting area along with a modern en-suite shower room.

To the rear, there is an extensive workshop area. The other outbuilding is home to a stable and store facility.

The home is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £485,000.