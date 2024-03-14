Anger over delays to vital new train station in ‘forgotten’ Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger over delays to vital new train station in ‘forgotten’ Fife town

Residents in Newburgh have been unable to travel by train for decades, even though a railway line cuts through the town.

By Justin Bowie
Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
The proposed site for a new train station in Newburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Anger is growing over delays to approval for the construction of a vital new train station in a “forgotten” Fife town.

Residents in Newburgh have been unable to travel by train locally since 1955 even though a railway line still cuts through the small town.

Work is ongoing to determine whether the project is feasible, but frustration has built among campaigners over the slow process.

Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie pushed the SNP in Holyrood on when Newburgh residents can expect the project to be given the green light.

But transport chief Fiona Hyslop was unable to give him a firm answer, and said proposals for a station were still being assessed.

That is of little consolation to residents who say a new rail link is crucial to give the town an economic boost and cut journey times.

Last month, one local business owner said the town had been “forgotten” about and struggled for investment as a result.

Newburgh rail campaigner Nigel Mullan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I can see people getting frustrated,” said campaigner Nigel Mullan. “For a small-scale project it is taking a disproportionate amount of time.”

It’s been estimated opening a new train station would cost up to £8 million at a time when budgets are stretched.

But campaigners insist this could be brought down to £600,000 by opening a much smaller “budget” rail link.

Mr Mullan said: “It comes down to – is there the money to do it? There obviously isn’t.

“But I think money could be found. We’ve got to come up with creative solutions.”

Fife MSP Willie Rennie. Image: PA.

Former Lib Dem chief Mr Rennie insisted the project must be given approval.

He told us: “The case for a train station in Newburgh is unanswerable.

“It would provide an economic boost, help to reduce reliance on private cars and improve connectivity to other parts of the country.

“I cannot understand why the government are still dragging their feet. It’s a source of huge frustration for campaigners and residents.

“The community’s plan has been sitting in the government’s inbox for months.”

Fiona Hyslop.

Ms Hyslop said campaigners can expect to hear from Transport Scotland once the appraisal process comes to an end.

She told Mr Rennie a meeting was held between transport bosses and residents on January 16.

“At some point, somebody’s got to make a decision,” Mr Mullan said.

“You end up in a stalemate. By the time you’ve appraised something, something else such as pricing has come up, and you have to go back and do it again.”

But he remains confident the railway will eventually be built.