Anger over delays to vital new train station in ‘forgotten’ Fife town

Anger is growing over delays to approval for the construction of a vital new train station in a “forgotten” Fife town.

Residents in Newburgh have been unable to travel by train locally since 1955 even though a railway line still cuts through the small town.

Work is ongoing to determine whether the project is feasible, but frustration has built among campaigners over the slow process.

Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie pushed the SNP in Holyrood on when Newburgh residents can expect the project to be given the green light.

But transport chief Fiona Hyslop was unable to give him a firm answer, and said proposals for a station were still being assessed.

That is of little consolation to residents who say a new rail link is crucial to give the town an economic boost and cut journey times.

Last month, one local business owner said the town had been “forgotten” about and struggled for investment as a result.

“I can see people getting frustrated,” said campaigner Nigel Mullan. “For a small-scale project it is taking a disproportionate amount of time.”

It’s been estimated opening a new train station would cost up to £8 million at a time when budgets are stretched.

But campaigners insist this could be brought down to £600,000 by opening a much smaller “budget” rail link.

Mr Mullan said: “It comes down to – is there the money to do it? There obviously isn’t.

“But I think money could be found. We’ve got to come up with creative solutions.”

Former Lib Dem chief Mr Rennie insisted the project must be given approval.

He told us: “The case for a train station in Newburgh is unanswerable.

“It would provide an economic boost, help to reduce reliance on private cars and improve connectivity to other parts of the country.

“I cannot understand why the government are still dragging their feet. It’s a source of huge frustration for campaigners and residents.

“The community’s plan has been sitting in the government’s inbox for months.”

Ms Hyslop said campaigners can expect to hear from Transport Scotland once the appraisal process comes to an end.

She told Mr Rennie a meeting was held between transport bosses and residents on January 16.

“At some point, somebody’s got to make a decision,” Mr Mullan said.

“You end up in a stalemate. By the time you’ve appraised something, something else such as pricing has come up, and you have to go back and do it again.”

But he remains confident the railway will eventually be built.