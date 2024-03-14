MARTEL MAXWELL: No one is picture perfect – not even the Princess of Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: No one is picture perfect – not even the Princess of Wales

Anyone would feel sorry for a mum-of-three recovering from surgery trying to tell people how she was doing. Unless that mum is Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales has apologised over the edited photo of her with her children. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA
The Princess of Wales has apologised over the edited photo of her with her children. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA
By Martel Maxwell

PICTURE the scene.

You’re a mum of three young kids. You’ve recently had an operation and you’ve had to shelf everything while you recover.

You can’t work, you can’t do the school drops. You feel insecure, guilty, sore and a bit sad.

On Mother’s Day you post a picture with your children on your socials, with a few photoshop tweaks as everyone seems to do.

Sympathy levels for this imaginary woman? High.

Then add in the fact she is Kate, the Princess of Wales.

And – judging from any commentary anywhere – all empathy dies.

The image posted by the Princess of Wales has launched countless conspiracy theories.

Kate posted her first picture since abdominal surgery in January, on Mothering Sunday. Unlike the imaginary non-royal mum, the princess possibly didn’t do it because she felt like it.

She may well have been whispered to by the Palace – or the inner constant voice in her own head – that it might be an idea to ‘show face.’

What with the rumours she’s more poorly than letting on; of the paparazzi pictures of her venturing out, in an American publication; of the voracious and global public appetite to know something, anything about her life.

And so she has a picture taken with her three children. But it’s not perfect and if anyone’s going to be scrutinised for having a hair out of place or shadows under eyes, it’s her.

So she makes a few edits on photoshop. According to one analysis of the image, the tweaks were made around nine and ten pm.

Not treason

For all we know she may have been high on painkillers, she may have had a drink, she may have just made an error of judgment.

That’s not treason – it’s a list of plausible possibilities based on what that imaginary mum would do. I’m a mum of three kids of similar ages and like any mother – or any person for that matter – I make mistakes, I feel at times insecure, guilty and overwhelmed.

Kate has barely put a put wrong in her years at William’s side, despite intense public scrutiny. And now she has, we pounce. And yet, was the mistake really worth out rounding on her? Perhaps it was daft and sloppy but worthy of burning ire?

Kate is not imaginary. Yes she’s royal and rich – and critics hold that against her. But deal with the consequences of marrying into the Windsors for one day and they might see things differently.

Kate has been at William’s side for years

Her health, marriage, friendships, clothes, diet, skin, hair, relatives – nothing is off limits when it comes to a juicy story.

And she abides by the dictim that one never explains and never complains. But at times, that lack of voice must feel like strangulation.

At what point does the prod, prod, prod get called out as too much for any one person; called out as bullying? You don’t have to like the royals to have a heart.

Kate is being crucified for her late night edits. Headlines scream of the deception, the lies, the taking the public for morons – responses ranging from annoyed to incandescent with rage.

Sorry, not sorry

The Princess of Wales issued a public apology for her amateur photography edits and wished everyone a happy Mother’s Day.

The critics cried that had only made matters worse.

Imagine if her polite apology had read differently – if it has said: “Sorry, I was off my head on tramadol mixed with my first glass of wine in months. My edits weren’t convincing. Sorry, not sorry. I’ve got a sense of humour, feelings and a voice.”

More from Opinion

Monifieth High School is on the border of Dundee and Angus.
STEVE FINAN: Merge Dundee and Angus education and put the money saved into classrooms…
9
Police ruled India Willoughby's claim JK Rowling misgendered her online did not meet criminal threshold.
JIM SPENCE: Scotland’s hate crime law is dangerous intrusion into rights of free speech
11
The Princess of Wales has apologised over the edited photo of her with her children. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Outlandish conspiracy theories about Kate fuelled by palace PR disaster
5
The X7 bus from Perth to Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach must re-think plans to axe Perthshire bus services
4
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB mother's day 2024 column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird and her mum Kathryn. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I'm turning into my mother. It's not a bad thing
Humza Yousaf and Stephen Flynn
ALASDAIR CLARK: Stephen Flynn is the SNP leader in all but name
5
Courier columnist Andrew Liddle.
ANDREW LIDDLE: My cancer diagnosis at 35 is life-threatening but it has also been…
2
Police in the Pitilie area near Aberfeldy after the murder of Brian Low. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
I investigated murders in Tayside for 20 years – this is how I would…
4
John Alexander has made a U-turn on the Olympia.
Steve Finan and Jim Spence have their say on John Alexander’s shock Dundee Olympia…
8
Steven Donaldson's parents, Pam and Bill, at his memorial in Kinnordy Nature Reserve. Image: DC Thomson
LINDSEY HAMILTON: I was born and raised in Kirriemuir, the Wee Red Toon will…