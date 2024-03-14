Ceres butcher Jason Kill on achieving his ‘forever dream’ to own village shop

The butcher shop in Fife village Ceres is getting a revamp thanks to new owners who say owning it is their “forever dream”.

Camilla Barnes and Jason Kill are the new team behind Ceres Butchers, on the main street of Ceres, near Cupar.

Jason, who moved to Scotland from Essex this year, says he started as a butcher at 17 as an “accident”.

Now, the 34-year-old is running his own shop in Fife.

“I just started as a butcher because I needed a job – it was an accident, actually,” says Jason.

“Then it all fell into place.

“When you do something for so long, you don’t really think about running your own thing.

“It’s like a dream come true.

“It’s surreal, and I don’t really believe it.”

Jason’s partner, Camilla, adds: “It’s been Jason’s forever dream!

“We saw a little sign in the window and it was perfect, so we decided to just go for it. It’s been very exciting.”

The importance of the local butchers shop cannot be overstated, say Camilla and Jason.

“We hope to save and keep this local butcher shop for many, many years to come,” says Camilla.

Jason adds: “It’s always important to shop local as you know where the meat comes from.

“As a butcher, I always know where stuff comes from. But I think we have lost that a bit. And I want to change that with Ceres Butchers.”

What does Ceres Butchers sell?

The Ceres shop sells a range of meats, pies and more.

Jason says there are some specialities he sold while in Essex which he taken inspiration from up in Scotland, including the stuffed pork loin and stuffed lamb.

“We have different varieties of things, because I have a different background to other butchers,” Jason adds.

The Ceres Butchers also sell a range of pies which have proved popular since they took over the shop.

“Everyone raves about the pies,” says Jason.

The pies are made in house, including Scotch, steak and gravy, macaroni and cheese, chicken curry, macaroni and cheese and sausage rolls.