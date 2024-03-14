Readers react as Shoezone in set to depart from ‘dying’ Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react as Shoezone in set to depart from ‘dying’ Dundee city centre

One person feels the city is turning into a "ghost town".

By James Simpson
Shoezone in Dundee.
Shoezone in Dundee is set close. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Shoppers in Dundee are fearing for the future of the city centre as another retailer announced it will be closing.

Staff at Shoezone confirmed the High Street branch is shutting after at least 20 years in Dundee.

Although no official closing date has been confirmed, banners were installed inside the store on Friday.

The news comes just weeks after American-Italian chain Frankie and Benny’s confirmed it was closing its Overgate site.

Staff at Shoezone in Dundee confirmed it is closing. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Readers have taken to social media to express their views on the latest closure amid fears for the future of the city centre.

On Facebook, Bob Milne said: “Sad times for businesses and staff, I wish you all the very best in the future.”

Lindsay Scott said: “The high street is dying, I wonder what plans there are to encourage new companies?”

Ross Turner said the city is turning into a “ghost town”.

Others feared the ramifications for retailers once the new Low Emission Zone (LEZ) is introduced in the city centre.

Karen Martin said: “The whole city centre will be a dead loss once the emissions exclusion zones kick in in May. Ghost town as it is.”

Kim Smith said: “It’s sad that yet another shop is closing.”

Amanda Cowans said she was “shocked” to see how bad the city centre currently looked.

She said: “I haven’t been in Dundee for a long long time and was totally shocked to see the state of the place, so sad.”

John Marshall said: “Be nothing left in the town.”

The Courier has launched a conversation about the future of Dundee’s high street and what can be done to rejuvenate the city’s main shopping streets.

Conversation