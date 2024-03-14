Readers react as Shoezone in set to depart from ‘dying’ Dundee city centre

Shoppers in Dundee are fearing for the future of the city centre as another retailer announced it will be closing.

Staff at Shoezone confirmed the High Street branch is shutting after at least 20 years in Dundee.

Although no official closing date has been confirmed, banners were installed inside the store on Friday.

The news comes just weeks after American-Italian chain Frankie and Benny’s confirmed it was closing its Overgate site.

Readers have taken to social media to express their views on the latest closure amid fears for the future of the city centre.

On Facebook, Bob Milne said: “Sad times for businesses and staff, I wish you all the very best in the future.”

Lindsay Scott said: “The high street is dying, I wonder what plans there are to encourage new companies?”

Ross Turner said the city is turning into a “ghost town”.

Others feared the ramifications for retailers once the new Low Emission Zone (LEZ) is introduced in the city centre.

Karen Martin said: “The whole city centre will be a dead loss once the emissions exclusion zones kick in in May. Ghost town as it is.”

Kim Smith said: “It’s sad that yet another shop is closing.”

Amanda Cowans said she was “shocked” to see how bad the city centre currently looked.

She said: “I haven’t been in Dundee for a long long time and was totally shocked to see the state of the place, so sad.”

John Marshall said: “Be nothing left in the town.”

The Courier has launched a conversation about the future of Dundee’s high street and what can be done to rejuvenate the city’s main shopping streets.