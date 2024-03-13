Shoezone in Dundee to close as store announces sale

Dundee’s Shoezone has announced it will be closing amid fears for the other stores in Scotland.

Shoezone, which is situated on the High Street, installed closing-down sale banners on Friday.

Staff have been informing customers the shop will be shutting – though no official date has been set.

It’s understood around six jobs will be impacted.

Workers at the budget footwear retailer also told The Courier the shop will be closing.

Fears are now growing for the remaining nine stores in Scotland, including the outlet in Glenrothes.

One customer said staff were assuring shoppers Shoezone will remain online and continue to operate branches in England.

‘It has been there for some time’

He said: “I do feel for the staff.

“The banners for the closing down sale appeared on Friday. Some of the staff were upset.

“It has been there for some time; at least 20 years but I think it’s considerably longer than that.

“I did fear for the store during the height of the pandemic.

“Staff were saying we could still use vouchers and shop online.”

The latest Dundee business closure comes after American-Italian chain Frankie and Benny’s confirmed earlier this month it was to shut.

Argos also left the Overgate Shopping Centre on March 2.

The Courier has asked Shoezone’s operator for comment.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.