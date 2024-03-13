Shoezone in Dundee to close as store announces sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Shoezone in Dundee to close as store announces sale

It has been a High Street fixture for at least 20 years.

By James Simpson
Staff at Shoezone in Dundee confirmed it is closing. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Staff at Shoezone in Dundee confirmed it is closing. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Dundee’s Shoezone has announced it will be closing amid fears for the other stores in Scotland.

Shoezone, which is situated on the High Street, installed closing-down sale banners on Friday.

Staff have been informing customers the shop will be shutting – though no official date has been set.

It’s understood around six jobs will be impacted.

Shoezone has been situated on the High Street for at least 20 years. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Workers at the budget footwear retailer also told The Courier the shop will be closing.

Fears are now growing for the remaining nine stores in Scotland, including the outlet in Glenrothes.

One customer said staff were assuring shoppers Shoezone will remain online and continue to operate branches in England.

‘It has been there for some time’

He said: “I do feel for the staff.

“The banners for the closing down sale appeared on Friday. Some of the staff were upset.

“It has been there for some time; at least 20 years but I think it’s considerably longer than that.

“I did fear for the store during the height of the pandemic.

“Staff were saying we could still use vouchers and shop online.”

The latest Dundee business closure comes after American-Italian chain Frankie and Benny’s confirmed earlier this month it was to shut.

Argos also left the Overgate Shopping Centre on March 2.

The Courier has asked Shoezone’s operator for comment.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

Conversation