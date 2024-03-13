How do I get a tee time at the Old Course in St Andrews?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How do I get a tee time at the Old Course in St Andrews?

The Links Trust has introduced a new way to secure play on the iconic course.

The iconic Old Course in St Andrews.
By Claire Warrender

Securing a tee time on St Andrews iconic Old Course just got easier.

And it means the sight of golfers queueing through the night in the hope of gaining a coveted spot is now a thing of the past.

It's just become easier to get a tee time at the Old Course in St Andrews.
It’s just become easier to get a tee time at the Old Course. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock

Sportsmen would wait outside the starter’s hut for up to 12 hours, some armed with a pillow and blanket.

The system was used to allow single players to gain a tee time with groups of pre-booked golfers.

However, course operator St Andrews Links Trust says the system was becoming unmanageable.

And they have now made changes which they say gives single golfers an equal chance of playing on golf’s most hallowed ground.

So, how do you secure a tee time on the Old Course?

How single golfers get a tee time on the Old Course in St Andrews

The Trust has this week introduced a daily online draw for singles.

If you wish to play on a certain day, you now need to go to the Old Pavilion next to the first tee, or St Andrews Links Clubhouse, the day before.

This can be done anytime between 9am and 5pm.

Only one entry is accepted per person per day.

However, golfers can enter for as many consecutive days as they wish.

Your photograph will be taken on a tablet when entering.

This is to ensure the golfer is actually in St Andrews and to stop multiple entries on the same day.

What happens next?

A randomised draw will then then take place at 5pm.

Golfers will be notified by text or email whether they have been successful in securing a time for the following day.

If you are not successful, you will be placed on a waiting list and given a specific number.

You may then be contacted on the morning of the day of play if an Old Course tee time becomes available.

Meanwhile, the Old Course ballot system catering for groups of two, three or four golfers, is still drawn 48 hours in advance.

And it is not affected by the singles daily draw.

This can still be entered online.

Conversation