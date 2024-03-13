How do I get a tee time at the Old Course in St Andrews?

Securing a tee time on St Andrews iconic Old Course just got easier.

And it means the sight of golfers queueing through the night in the hope of gaining a coveted spot is now a thing of the past.

Sportsmen would wait outside the starter’s hut for up to 12 hours, some armed with a pillow and blanket.

The system was used to allow single players to gain a tee time with groups of pre-booked golfers.

However, course operator St Andrews Links Trust says the system was becoming unmanageable.

And they have now made changes which they say gives single golfers an equal chance of playing on golf’s most hallowed ground.

So, how do you secure a tee time on the Old Course?

How single golfers get a tee time on the Old Course in St Andrews

The Trust has this week introduced a daily online draw for singles.

If you wish to play on a certain day, you now need to go to the Old Pavilion next to the first tee, or St Andrews Links Clubhouse, the day before.

This can be done anytime between 9am and 5pm.

Only one entry is accepted per person per day.

However, golfers can enter for as many consecutive days as they wish.

Your photograph will be taken on a tablet when entering.

This is to ensure the golfer is actually in St Andrews and to stop multiple entries on the same day.

What happens next?

A randomised draw will then then take place at 5pm.

Golfers will be notified by text or email whether they have been successful in securing a time for the following day.

If you are not successful, you will be placed on a waiting list and given a specific number.

You may then be contacted on the morning of the day of play if an Old Course tee time becomes available.

Meanwhile, the Old Course ballot system catering for groups of two, three or four golfers, is still drawn 48 hours in advance.

And it is not affected by the singles daily draw.

This can still be entered online.