Big police presence in Perth after report of person falling from M90

Four police vehicles and an ambulance are on the scene after a person reportedly fell from the Friarton Bridge in Perth.

Officers have sealed off an area near Willowgate fishery, under the M90.

Scenes of crime officers (SOCOs) have also been seen nearby.

The Willowgate Café announced it was closed for the rest of the day “due to an unforeseen incident.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” its Facebook post added.

Amey, which maintains the M90, confirmed police closed one lane of the Friarton Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Traffic is now running as normal, however.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “ Around 10.25am on Wednesday, 13 March, 2024, police were called to a report of a person having fallen from the Friarton Bridge on the M90 in Perth.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are continuing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.24am to attend an incident at Friarton Bridge, Perth.

“An ambulance and special operations response team were dispatched to the scene.”