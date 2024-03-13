Big police presence in Perth after report of person falling from M90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Big police presence in Perth after report of person falling from M90

Four police cars and an ambulance are at the scene.

By Ellidh Aitken & Stephen Eighteen
Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance beneath the Friarton Bridge in Perth
Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance beneath the Friarton Bridge in Perth on Wednesday. Image: Stuart Cowper

Four police vehicles and an ambulance are on the scene after a person reportedly fell from the Friarton Bridge in Perth.

Officers have sealed off an area near Willowgate fishery, under the M90.

Scenes of crime officers (SOCOs) have also been seen nearby.

The Willowgate Café announced it was closed for the rest of the day “due to an unforeseen incident.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience,” its Facebook post added.

Amey, which maintains the M90, confirmed police closed one lane of the Friarton Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Traffic is now running as normal, however.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “ Around 10.25am on Wednesday, 13 March, 2024, police were called to a report of a person having fallen from the Friarton Bridge on the M90 in Perth.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are continuing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.24am to attend an incident at Friarton Bridge, Perth.

“An ambulance and special operations response team were dispatched to the scene.”

