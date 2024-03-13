Methil vape shop armed robber botched crime then claimed knife raid was a joke

A knife-wielding would-be vape shop robber claimed to his victim he had only been joking when his crime did not go to plan.

Desperate Donald Mackie entered Exhale Vapour Lounge in Wellesley Road, Methil, at lunchtime on November 6 last year with his face partially covered.

After a drugs binge, he had been awake for up to three days straight.

He simply said “alright” to staff member Robert Reekie, then pulled out a three-to-four-inch knife from his waist pocket and demanded money.

However, the brave shop worker grabbed a pair of scissors and told regular customer Mackie neither of them would be “leaving happy”.

‘I take it I am not allowed back’

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “The accused said it was a joke and he (Mr Reekie) replied that it was not funny.

“He (Mackie) turned to Mr Reekie and said ‘I take it I am not allowed back in the shop?”

Ms Allan said the employee told Mackie he was “obviously not” allowed back in and if he saw his face there again, he would be banned.

A shop manager was informed and police were contacted.

CCTV was reviewed, which showed Mackie walking to and from the store and pointing the knife at Mr Reekie, before leaving empty-handed.

Mackie, who appeared in court via video link to Perth Prison, pled guilty to assault and attempted robbery.

The court heard Mackie has a criminal record, including a previous custodial sentence for assault but no convictions for robbery.

‘New low’ after drugs binge

Defence lawyer David Cranston said his client, who has a history of substance misuse, was released from a previous sentence in February last year and housed in Methil, away from his support in Kennoway, leading to deteriorating mental health and self-medication.

Mr Cranston said by November, Mackie was at “crisis point” and in the days leading up to the offence had been taking Valium, crack cocaine and alcohol.

He had been awake for 48 to 72 hours.

The solicitor said: “He was experiencing extreme poverty and was conscious it was approaching Christmas and (had) no gas or electricity and tells me with no forethought at all he committed this offence.

“He was a regular there and knew the manager well.

“It seems a crime very much doomed to fail”.

Mr Cranston said Mackie told him the phrase “I take it I am not allowed back in the shop?” was an apology for his behaviour and a reflection of how ill thought out it had been.

The lawyer said Mackie recognised his offence was a “new low”.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until March 27 to obtain background reports and Mackie was remanded in custody meantime.

