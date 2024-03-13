Methil vape shop armed robber botched crime then claimed knife raid was a joke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Methil vape shop armed robber botched crime then claimed knife raid was a joke

Desperate Donald Mackie tried to rob Exhale Vapour Lounge in Methil but left empty-handed.

By Jamie McKenzie
Mackie tried to rob the Exhale Vapour Lounge, Wellesley Road, Methil. Image: Google.
Mackie tried to rob the Exhale Vapour Lounge, Wellesley Road, Methil. Image: Google.

A knife-wielding would-be vape shop robber claimed to his victim he had only been joking when his crime did not go to plan.

Desperate Donald Mackie entered Exhale Vapour Lounge in Wellesley Road, Methil, at lunchtime on November 6 last year with his face partially covered.

After a drugs binge, he had been awake for up to three days straight.

He simply said “alright” to staff member Robert Reekie, then pulled out a three-to-four-inch knife from his waist pocket and demanded money.

However, the brave shop worker grabbed a pair of scissors and told regular customer Mackie neither of them would be “leaving happy”.

‘I take it I am not allowed back’

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “The accused said it was a joke and he (Mr Reekie) replied that it was not funny.

“He (Mackie) turned to Mr Reekie and said ‘I take it I am not allowed back in the shop?”

Ms Allan said the employee told Mackie he was “obviously not” allowed back in and if he saw his face there again, he would be banned.

A shop manager was informed and police were contacted.

CCTV was reviewed, which showed Mackie walking to and from the store and pointing the knife at Mr Reekie, before leaving empty-handed.

Mackie, who appeared in court via video link to Perth Prison, pled guilty to assault and attempted robbery.

The court heard Mackie has a criminal record, including a previous custodial sentence for assault but no convictions for robbery.

‘New low’ after drugs binge

Defence lawyer David Cranston said his client, who has a history of substance misuse, was released from a previous sentence in February last year and housed in Methil, away from his support in Kennoway, leading to deteriorating mental health and self-medication.

Mr Cranston said by November, Mackie was at “crisis point” and in the days leading up to the offence had been taking Valium, crack cocaine and alcohol.

He had been awake for 48 to 72 hours.

The solicitor said: “He was experiencing extreme poverty and was conscious it was approaching Christmas and (had) no gas or electricity and tells me with no forethought at all he committed this offence.

“He was a regular there and knew the manager well.

“It seems a crime very much doomed to fail”.

Mr Cranston said Mackie told him the phrase “I take it I am not allowed back in the shop?” was an apology for his behaviour and a reflection of how ill thought out it had been.

The lawyer said Mackie recognised his offence was a “new low”.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick adjourned sentencing until March 27 to obtain background reports and Mackie was remanded in custody meantime.

