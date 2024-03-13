Couple from Gaza who found love in Dundee bidding to rescue family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Couple from Gaza who found love in Dundee bidding to rescue family

They married last year after arriving in the city separately.

By Ellidh Aitken
Bayan Alhasani and Nawal Abusultan.
Bayan Alhasani and Nawal Abusultan are raising money to rescue their loved ones from Gaza. Image: Supplied

A Dundee PhD student and his wife have launched a bid to raise nearly £70,000 to rescue their loved ones from Gaza.

Bayan Alhasani and Nawal Abusultan both have family members stuck in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering.

The couple met as students at Dundee University after both moving separately from Gaza City.

Bayan, who is now working towards a PhD in environmental science, says that when he last spoke to his mum, who is in Rafah, she looked like a “skeleton”.

He added that seven of his family members are currently sharing a two-person tent after their home in Gaza City, 30 miles away, was destroyed.

‘This is my last chance to rescue them from Gaza’

The 30-year-old said: “This is my last chance to rescue them from Gaza.

“It is a hard situation for them.

“I hadn’t seen my mother in a video call since October.

“When I spoke to her a week ago, she was like a skeleton.

“It was difficult to see her in that situation.

“That made me decide to make a fundraiser for my family, and I need to do it also for my wife.”

Bayan’s parents and five siblings remain in the Palestinian territory as well as Nawal’s mother and her nephew and his wife.

Nawal and her mum, Kifaya. Image: Supplied

Two of Bayan’s sisters, Saja and Sujood, both studied at university in Gaza.

He says his younger brothers Yosuf and Mohammed, and sister Almaza, have all lost that opportunity.

Nawal’s mum is a retired teacher while her nephew is a software engineer who is unable to continue his studies after bombing destroyed his university.

The couple hope to raise £70,000 to allow their families to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt and pay for their living and medical expenses.

They also hope the money can help their relatives return to university and purchase passports.

The fundraising page describes how their families have been “starved, dehydrated and displaced” while “escaping from continuous bombing”.

It added that there “is no safe place” for them in the territory.

Dundee couple have already lost family and friends in Gaza conflict

Nawal wrote on the page: “Our families experienced a lot of horrific bombings and miraculously survived many times.

“We lost a lot of relatives and friends in Gaza, and we do not know who will be the next one.

“Bayan’s family house was destroyed again during this aggression.

“So, we are trying to save their lives before it’s too late.

“The complex situation is also worsening due to the lack of medical services.

“Bayan’s dad needs special medical treatment for his backbone, and that is not available in these horrific circumstances.

“His sister, Saja, needs surgery on her eyes, and this is not available at this time as well.”

Bayan’s siblings Yosuf, Mohammed and Almaza and the tent they are currently living in. Image: Supplied

Bayan told The Courier: “I have tried to save them.

“I tried to look for schemes in the UK but there weren’t any suited; this is my last chance.

“My family are from Gaza City in the north.

“They first went to another house because theirs was destroyed and then they were evacuated to Al-Rantisi hospital.

“They were then evacuated to another safe area and then to Rafah.

“A lot of my cousins are under the rubble, they have been killed.”

Bayan moved to Dundee in February 2022 to study sustainability and water security.

He met Nawal, now a programme coordinator, through university after she also travelled from Gaza City later that year, to undertake an international business and entrepreneurship degree.

She graduated in September while Bayan began his PhD course.

The couple married last year shortly before the conflict with Israel escalated following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

So far the GoFundMe page has raised nearly £4,000 towards their target.

