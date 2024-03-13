Explorer rescued from Perthshire cave that featured in Monty Python film

A trapped explorer had to be rescued from a Perthshire cave made famous by a Monty Python film.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team was called to the Tomnadashan Mine at Loch Tay on Tuesday.

A rope system was deployed into the cave and the team successfully retrieved the climber – who was uninjured following the ordeal.

The rescue took place at around 5pm.

Senior team leader Paul Russell said: “Someone decided to go exploring the cave and they managed to get stuck as it was too slippy.

“We were called and we set up a rope system and got the person out.

“They were not injured.”

Tomnadashan Mine is also known as the Cave of Caerbannog from the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

It is a popular spot for fans of the 1975 classic – which parodied the legend of King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail.

In the flick, the cave is guarded by a monster whose identity is at first unknown – but later revealed to be the tiny Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog.