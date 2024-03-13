Explorer rescued from Perthshire cave that featured in Monty Python film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Explorer rescued from Perthshire cave that featured in Monty Python film

Tomnadashan Mine near Loch Tay is a popular spot for fans of the 1975 classic.

By Chloe Burrell
Tayside Mountain Rescue at Tomnadashan Mine at Loch Tay.
An explorer was rescued from Tomnadashan Mine at Loch Tay on Tuesday. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue

A trapped explorer had to be rescued from a Perthshire cave made famous by a Monty Python film.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team was called to the Tomnadashan Mine at Loch Tay on Tuesday.

A rope system was deployed into the cave and the team successfully retrieved the climber – who was uninjured following the ordeal.

The rescue took place at around 5pm.

Tomnadashan Mine in Loch Tay.
Tomnadashan Mine at Loch Tay. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue

Rescue of trapped explorer from Monty Python cave

Senior team leader Paul Russell said: “Someone decided to go exploring the cave and they managed to get stuck as it was too slippy.

“We were called and we set up a rope system and got the person out.

“They were not injured.”

Tomnadashan Mine is also known as the Cave of Caerbannog from the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

It is a popular spot for fans of the 1975 classic – which parodied the legend of King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail.

In the flick, the cave is guarded by a monster whose identity is at first unknown – but later revealed to be the tiny Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog.

