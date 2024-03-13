Developer says 142 holiday units at Kinross-shire quarry ‘will curb anti-social behaviour’

Councillors have approved plans for a leisure park at a disused quarry in Kinross-shire.

Devonshaw Leisure’s scheme will see 142 holiday units built around Whinstone Quarry near Powmill.

The developer says the redevelopment would help curb anti-social behaviour at the quarry and improve the cleanliness of the site.

However, objectors feared the plan would not be appropriate due to steep cliffs at the quarry and traffic on the nearby A977.

Fire service called to Kinross-shire quarry

Keith Davidson, director of Devonshaw Leisure, claimed that anti-social behaviour blights the site throughout the year.

He also said he was open to providing better bus services to the area.

Pictures of litter at the site were also shown to the committee.

He told Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee: “At the time of purchase the site was in a state of disrepair.

“From now onwards there is camping going on there – we found someone there a couple of weeks ago.

“As soon as the sun comes out between May until September the site has a lot of children and youths carrying out anti-social behaviour.

“Recently the fire brigade had to put out a large fire that had been set up.”

Safety concerns as holiday units given go-ahead

Concerns were raised over the safety of the site, the neighbouring A977 and biodiversity impact.

Nicola Marchant, chair of the Fossoway and District Community Council wanted more active travel options and wanted the lodges to use environmentally friendly energy.

She said: “It says a bus stop will be set up to link with services, but it’s important to note the service does not run on a Sunday and the last bus from Kinross is just after 5.15pm.

“This makes it impossible for visitors to return to the site after having a meal at a local restaurant.

“The addition of LGP gas boilers is unacceptable.”

Local resident Carolyn Pleass added: “The quarried area, which has a charm, spoiled by fly-tipping and littering is highly dangerous with steep cliffs.

“The proposed development will undo 50 years of nature mediating the area.”

The developer says it will add fencing to areas of steep cliffs and is willing to look at more eco-friendly ways to power the lodges.

Mr Davidson also hopes to expand the scope of the site, allowing it to be a potential wedding venue or have a restaurant in the future.

Councillors approved the plans unanimously.