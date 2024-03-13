Developer says 142 holiday units at Kinross-shire quarry ‘will curb anti-social behaviour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Developer says 142 holiday units at Kinross-shire quarry ‘will curb anti-social behaviour’

Devonshaw Leisure also says it will add fencing to areas of steep cliffs to assuage safety fears.

By Kieran Webster
Whinstone Quarry
Planning permission has been granted for 142 holiday units at Whinstone Quarry in Kinross-shire. Image: Supplied

Councillors have approved plans for a leisure park at a disused quarry in Kinross-shire.

Devonshaw Leisure’s scheme will see 142 holiday units built around Whinstone Quarry near Powmill.

The developer says the redevelopment would help curb anti-social behaviour at the quarry and improve the cleanliness of the site.

However, objectors feared the plan would not be appropriate due to steep cliffs at the quarry and traffic on the nearby A977.

Fire service called to Kinross-shire quarry

Keith Davidson, director of Devonshaw Leisure, claimed that anti-social behaviour blights the site throughout the year.

He also said he was open to providing better bus services to the area.

Pictures of litter at the site were also shown to the committee.

Map shows the location of the quarry.
Map shows the location of the quarry. Image: DC Thomson

He told Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee: “At the time of purchase the site was in a state of disrepair.

“From now onwards there is camping going on there – we found someone there a couple of weeks ago.

“As soon as the sun comes out between May until September the site has a lot of children and youths carrying out anti-social behaviour.

“Recently the fire brigade had to put out a large fire that had been set up.”

Safety concerns as holiday units given go-ahead

Concerns were raised over the safety of the site, the neighbouring A977 and biodiversity impact.

Nicola Marchant, chair of the Fossoway and District Community Council wanted more active travel options and wanted the lodges to use environmentally friendly energy.

The quarry
The old quarry site. Image: Supplied

She said: “It says a bus stop will be set up to link with services, but it’s important to note the service does not run on a Sunday and the last bus from Kinross is just after 5.15pm.

“This makes it impossible for visitors to return to the site after having a meal at a local restaurant.

“The addition of LGP gas boilers is unacceptable.”

Local resident Carolyn Pleass added: “The quarried area, which has a charm, spoiled by fly-tipping and littering is highly dangerous with steep cliffs.

“The proposed development will undo 50 years of nature mediating the area.”

The developer says it will add fencing to areas of steep cliffs and is willing to look at more eco-friendly ways to power the lodges.

Mr Davidson also hopes to expand the scope of the site, allowing it to be a potential wedding venue or have a restaurant in the future.

Councillors approved the plans unanimously.

More from Perth & Kinross

Tayside Mountain Rescue at Tomnadashan Mine at Loch Tay.
Explorer rescued from Perthshire cave that featured in Monty Python film
Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance beneath the Friarton Bridge in Perth
Woman dies after falling from M90 bridge in Perth
Generic image of police officer, showing sleeve with Police Scotland logo.
Missing Blairgowrie woman, 75, has been found
Scottish Water working to restore water supply to homes in Auchterarder and Braco.
Water returning to homes in Auchterarder and Braco after burst water main
Planning permission has been granted for 142 holiday units at Whinstone Quarry in Kinross-shire. Image: Supplied
Stagecoach accused of U-turning on pledge in Perthshire bus cuts row
Actor Laurent Paris at The Horn Milk Bar.
Production of 'Squid Game-style' film takes place in Perthshire diner The Horn
Entrance to Balmoral Court, Gleneagles, and Michael Jordan
Gleneagles residents dismayed at Airbnb approval - despite objector renting to Michael Jordan for…
Brian Low murder
'Answers lie in Aberfeldy': Police issue fresh plea to locals over Brian Low murder
Planning permission has been granted for 142 holiday units at Whinstone Quarry in Kinross-shire. Image: Supplied
Stirling councillor in court to deny child abuse image charge
Planning permission has been granted for 142 holiday units at Whinstone Quarry in Kinross-shire. Image: Supplied
Perthshire man faces charge of encouraging dog to fight rat

Conversation