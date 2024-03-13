Calls for traffic calming after car crashes into garden wall in Dundee

Residents of a Dundee street have called for the introduction of traffic calming measures after a car smashed through a garden wall.

Police were called to a two-car crash at the junction of Dalkeith Road and Arbroath Road on Monday evening.

One of the vehicles involved went through the garden wall on the corner where the roads meet.

Terrisa Lloyd was sitting in her front room when she heard an “incredible crunch” outside.

She said: “As soon as I heard the bang I knew there had been a bad accident.

“When I had a look one of the cars involved had been hit into my garden wall so I ran outside to see if everyone was okay.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured.

“A nurse and a medic caught up in the traffic also stopped to make sure everyone was okay – I’m just glad everyone was okay.”

Dalkeith Road ‘real problem area’ for accidents

Neighbouring resident Jimmy McDonell said: “I was sitting having my dinner on Monday night when we heard a loud bang come from the street.

“I went out for a look and a car had smashed through Terri’s garden wall.

“It’s not the first time there’s been a bad accident at that junction – it’s been a real problem area for accidents in recent months.

“I don’t have the answer, but maybe some kind of traffic management is needed before there is a fatality.

“Pedestrians walk there all the time too, sooner or later someone is going to get seriously hurt.”

Calls to improve Arbroath Road junction

Following the accident, Maryfield councillor Lynne Short contacted the Dundee City Council’s transport team for solutions.

She said: “It is a very busy junction and similar now to the situation that we had at Pitkerro Road/Clepington Road where we eventually had to engineer solutions to support the residents in the area.

“When I saw the ‘light of day’ damage I followed up with a further email to show that we really need to be alive to this area as it would have been catastrophic if there had been a pedestrian on that corner.”

Driver reported after Dundee crash

After the crash on Monday evening, the driver of one of the vehicles was reported to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.45pm on Monday, 11 March officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Dalkeith Road, Dundee.

“One driver was reported to the procurator fiscal in connection.”