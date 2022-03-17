The best 8 pubs in Dundee to visit for a St Patrick’s Day pint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The best 8 pubs in Dundee to visit for a St Patrick’s Day pint

If you're gearing up for a St Patrick's Day celebration in Dundee, we've rounded up some excellent local pubs to visit.
By Jennifer McLaren
March 17 2022, 11.45am
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
A group celebrating St Patrick's Day.
If you're celebrating St Patrick's Day, try out some of these Dundee bars and pubs.

For the first time since the pandemic hit, bars will once again be celebrating St Patrick’s Day, which is marked on March 17.

In honour of one of Ireland’s foremast patron saints, drinks will be flowing from today and well into the weekend.

A number of Dundee bars are marking the occasion with live music, cocktails, food and, of course, a few pints of stout.

Molly Malone’s

Named after the heroine of a popular Irish folk song, Molly Malone’s is sure to be hopping this St Patrick’s Day.

With bands playing live from 1pm until 11.30pm, there will be many a reason to dance, tap your toes and raise a few toasts while you’re at it.

Address: 53 West Port, Dundee DD1 5ER

Innis & Gunn

The Innis & Gunn brewery taproom is getting into the spirit of things by showcasing the best of Irish food and drink.

As part of its monthly Versus series, which celebrates flavours from around the globe, four small plates will be on offer, paired with drinks. Vegetarian options are available.

Look forward to sampling colcannon puffs, stout and honey glazed ribs, Irish stout stew and Irish banoffee along with some delicious whiskey cocktails and Irish beers.

Address: 10 South Tay Street, Dundee DD1 1PA

Duke’s Corner

Specialising in craft beer, burgers and live music, Duke’s will be marking St Patrick’s Day in its own unique style.

Specially-created cocktails will be available over the coming days, created with a range of Jameson whiskeys.

There will also be a chance to pick up some free merchandise on March 17 itself.

Address:13 Brown Street, Dundee DD1 5EG

The Nether Inn

Inviting its customers to “shamrock and roll” this St Paddy’s Day, The Nether Inn will ensure you’re able to raise a toast.

Baby Guinness shooters will be £2.50 and, of course, you can also have a taste of the real stuff too.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, perhaps a Jameson, ginger and lime might?

Address: 134 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ED

The Barrelman

Gastro pub The Barrelman will be offering food and drink to celebrate this March 17.

The kitchen is hard at work creating specials while six new Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey cocktails will be on offer.

Stay on for a themed pub quiz with prizes at 9pm.

Address: 100-108 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AJ

The Tinsmith

West End gastro pub The Tinsmith is known for its scran such as burgers, loaded fries and “tin-favs” like mac ‘n’ cheese with a twist.

For St Patrick’s Day they will be offering up an Ulster fry for £7.50 as well as drinks like Irish slammers and venom pitchers.

A DJ will be providing tunes from 6pm till 11pm – and you can even have your face painted for £1.50.

Address: 11-13 Old Hawkhill, Dundee DD1 5EU

Brew Dog

Dundee’s Brew Dog bar is marking March 17 by showcasing Irish and Northern Irish breweries.

Beers from DOT Brew and Whiplash Beer in Dublin will be making an appearance as well as offerings from Boundary Brewing and Bullhouse Brew Co in Belfast.

Enjoy IPAs, pales, sours and stouts as well as sourdough pizzas and salads, charcuterie and cheese boards.

Address: Ground floor, Chamber Building, Panmure Street, Dundee DD1 1ED

Bertie Mooney’s

Recently reopened following a complete refurb and the installation of Dundee’s first ever Tennent’s tank lager, the former home of Nicolls is gearing up for a St Patrick’s celebration this weekend.

Live music will be coming all the way from the Emerald Isle to the bar’s brand new stage on both Friday and Saturday thanks to traditional Irish band De Dara’s.

Address: 85 Commercial Street DD1 2AB Dundee

