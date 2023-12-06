First look at Groucho’s Music Bar in Dundee after opening weekend success

A bar paying a “proper tribute” to a legendary Dundee record store has opened.

Groucho’s Music Bar welcomed large crowds over the weekend after the former record shop was transformed.

Once considered a rite of passage for music fans, the Nethergate shop – which also had plenty of celebrity customers – closed in 2020 following the death of owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

But the Groucho’s name lives on with the new bar – which pays homage to its musical past with live performances and music-themed decor.

Manager Rebecca Lamb told The Courier the opening weekend was a big success.

Becca, 30, said: “The opening weekend was so busy. It was crazy.

“We’ve had a really good mixture of people in, coming in for a nosy, and it’s just been brilliant.

“So many people have said it’s great to see it open again and that they really like the look that it’s got.

“It’s not that we’ve turned the building into something else – it’s a proper tribute to the old Groucho’s and they really like that.”

The bar is open 10am until 1am each day except Sundays, when it opens at noon, and it stays open until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.

The new owners of the venue bought items from an auction of Groucho’s goods and memorabilia earlier this year to help decorate the bar.

Becca said: “We’re going to have live music on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as some Sundays during the day from about 3pm.

“We’re starting with some popular local bands and a lot of people have come in and asked if they can play.

“People are already enthusiastic about wanting to come and join in.

“I’m so excited to be the manager. I’ve been a supervisor and duty manager in other pubs for years but this one makes me really excited.

“It’s really brought people together and I’m really looking forward to being involved with it.”