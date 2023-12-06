First look at Groucho’s Music Bar in Dundee after opening weekend success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Groucho’s Music Bar in Dundee after opening weekend success

The legendary former record store has been converted into a live music venue.

By Chloe Burrell
Inside Groucho's music bar in Dundee.
Inside the new Groucho's Music Bar in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A bar paying a “proper tribute” to a legendary Dundee record store has opened.

Groucho’s Music Bar welcomed large crowds over the weekend after the former record shop was transformed.

Once considered a rite of passage for music fans, the Nethergate shop – which also had plenty of celebrity customers – closed in 2020 following the death of owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

But the Groucho’s name lives on with the new bar – which pays homage to its musical past with live performances and music-themed decor.

Groucho’s bar opened at the weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Groucho's music bar in Dundee.
The bar is hosting live music sessions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Groucho's music bar in Dundee.
The venue has plenty of bright and eye-catching decor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A model of the original Groucho's record store.
A model of the original Groucho’s record store. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside the new Groucho's music bar.
Seats in the new bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The beer selection at Groucho's music bar in Dundee.
The beer selection. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Manager Rebecca Lamb told The Courier the opening weekend was a big success.

Becca, 30, said: “The opening weekend was so busy. It was crazy.

“We’ve had a really good mixture of people in, coming in for a nosy, and it’s just been brilliant.

Dundee music bar ‘a proper tribute to the old Groucho’s’

“So many people have said it’s great to see it open again and that they really like the look that it’s got.

“It’s not that we’ve turned the building into something else – it’s a proper tribute to the old Groucho’s and they really like that.”

The bar is open 10am until 1am each day except Sundays, when it opens at noon, and it stays open until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.

Signage on the wall of Groucho's music bar in Dundee.
The bar features a host of memorabilia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The original sign from when Groucho's was a secondhand record store.
The original sign from when Groucho’s was a second-hand record store. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Groucho's will be selling coffee and cake.
Groucho’s also sells coffee and cake. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Drinks menu at Groucho's in Dundee.
Tables set ready to welcome more customers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The new owners of the venue bought items from an auction of Groucho’s goods and memorabilia earlier this year to help decorate the bar.

Becca said: “We’re going to have live music on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as some Sundays during the day from about 3pm.

“We’re starting with some popular local bands and a lot of people have come in and asked if they can play.

Sign for Groucho's in Dundee.
A sign for Groucho’s Music Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Groucho's music bar in Dundee.
The bar has a focus on live music. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Groucho's music bar in Dundee.
The old record shop has been converted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“People are already enthusiastic about wanting to come and join in.

“I’m so excited to be the manager. I’ve been a supervisor and duty manager in other pubs for years but this one makes me really excited.

“It’s really brought people together and I’m really looking forward to being involved with it.”

