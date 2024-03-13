Tayside apprentice scheme that has helped dozens of young people into work set for axe

An apprentice scheme which has helped dozens of young people into employment across Tayside is set to be scrapped.

The scheme, Shared Apprentice Limited (SAL), has employed 68 young people from local communities in construction trades and electrical and civil engineering since 2015.

The programme allows young people to complete a full apprenticeship by working with a number of different employers to get their qualifications.

Angus Council established the scheme nine years ago, with Dundee City Council becoming a partner in 2017.

The SAL will no longer take on new participants from March 31.

Scheme failed to meet criteria

A recent Scottish Government review determined the scheme did not not meet the criteria set out for it to operate.

This includes apprentices only being supported by small and medium-sized enterprises.

A report on the review, which went before Angus Council’s policy and resource committee on Tuesday, detailed how the requirements differed from those agreed when the scheme was launched.

It added the programme “would never have never been established” had the government requirements initially been brought forward.

Speaking at Tuesday’s committee meeting, SNP councillor Kenny Braes expressed his displeasure at the decision.

He said: “I think it is very sad it has come to an end.

“There is still a clear need to get shared apprenticeships of some kind back up and running.

“I really hope there will be something, it might not be very similar to the scheme that we’ve had but I hope there will be something.”

There are currently nine participants in the programme and it will continue to operate until current apprentices have graduated – meaning there will be no redundancies.

It’s expected to be completely axed by September 2026.