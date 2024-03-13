Tayside apprentice scheme that has helped dozens of young people into work set for axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Tayside apprentice scheme that has helped dozens of young people into work set for axe

The Shared Apprentice Limited scheme does not meet Scottish Government requirements.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Scottish Government: Shutterstock.
Scottish Government: Shutterstock.

An apprentice scheme which has helped dozens of young people into employment across Tayside is set to be scrapped.

The scheme, Shared Apprentice Limited (SAL), has employed 68 young people from local communities in construction trades and electrical and civil engineering since 2015.

The programme allows young people to complete a full apprenticeship by working with a number of different employers to get their qualifications.

Angus Council established the scheme nine years ago, with Dundee City Council becoming a partner in 2017.

The SAL will no longer take on new participants from March 31.

Scheme failed to meet criteria

A recent Scottish Government review determined the scheme did not not meet the criteria set out for it to operate.

This includes apprentices only being supported by small and medium-sized enterprises.

A report on the review, which went before Angus Council’s policy and resource committee on Tuesday, detailed how the requirements differed from those agreed when the scheme was launched.

It added the programme “would never have never been established” had the government requirements initially been brought forward.

Speaking at Tuesday’s committee meeting, SNP councillor Kenny Braes expressed his displeasure at the decision.

Angus Council councillor Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford

He said: “I think it is very sad it has come to an end.

“There is still a clear need to get shared apprenticeships of some kind back up and running.

“I really hope there will be something, it might not be very similar to the scheme that we’ve had but I hope there will be something.”

There are currently nine participants in the programme and it will continue to operate until current apprentices have graduated – meaning there will be no redundancies.

It’s expected to be completely axed by September 2026.

