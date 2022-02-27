Plans for major leisure development at disused Perthshire quarry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former quarry in Perthshire could be transformed into a major leisure development with holiday homes.

Devonshaw Leisure plans to redevelop the former Powmill Quarry, also known as Devonshaw Quarry, to the west of Kinross.

Proposals for the development – named Devonshaw Leisure Park – are at an early stage, but the firm hopes it will include holiday chalets, a community hub, space for motor homes, restaurants, shops, trails and tennis courts.

Who is behind the proposals?

Devonshaw Leisure – the company behind the plans – brings together two Scottish firms: Easy Living Developments and DQSL Ltd.

Easy Living was set up in 2011 and is headquartered in Glenrothes, with a range of developments, mainly housing, across central Scotland.

DQSL is based in Auchterarder and has had previous involvement in the leisure industry.

Devonshaw Leisure says it wants to preserve “many of the existing features which make the site so special”.

It also insists the location would be ideal for “sensitive tourist-based development, cleaning up and protecting a fragile eco system while making it a safe and accessible destination for visitors and holidaymakers alike”.

Where would the development be?

The 42-acre former quarry is to the south of the A977 just outside Powmill – about nine miles west of Kinross.

It has not been in commercial use for several years, having previously been owned by Tarmac.

There are two lochans at the site, created by the flooding of the quarry, and one of them even has a beach.

The site is now surrounded by woodland but has been used by fly-tippers and campers in recent years – with items including washing machines dumped in the water.

What happens next?

An initial proposal of application notice has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

Members of the public will be able to have their say on the plans during an online consultation event on March 3, where representatives will answer questions between noon and 8pm.

But locals will be able to submit comments until March 24.

A further consultation is planned on April 28 with more details to be confirmed.

The feedback will then be reviewed and submitted as part of the planning process, with councillors at Perth and Kinross Council having the final say.