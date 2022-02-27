Plans for major leisure development at disused Perthshire quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans for major leisure development at disused Perthshire quarry

By Emma Duncan
February 27 2022, 8.00am
The old Powmill or Devonshaw Quarry site.
A former quarry in Perthshire could be transformed into a major leisure development with holiday homes.

Devonshaw Leisure plans to redevelop the former Powmill Quarry, also known as Devonshaw Quarry, to the west of Kinross.

Proposals for the development – named Devonshaw Leisure Park – are at an early stage, but the firm hopes it will include holiday chalets, a community hub, space for motor homes, restaurants, shops, trails and tennis courts.

Who is behind the proposals?

Devonshaw Leisure – the company behind the plans – brings together two Scottish firms: Easy Living Developments and DQSL Ltd.

Easy Living was set up in 2011 and is headquartered in Glenrothes, with a range of developments, mainly housing, across central Scotland.

DQSL is based in Auchterarder and has had previous involvement in the leisure industry.

One of the lochans on the site.

Devonshaw Leisure says it wants to preserve “many of the existing features which make the site so special”.

It also insists the location would be ideal for “sensitive tourist-based development, cleaning up and protecting a fragile eco system while making it a safe and accessible destination for visitors and holidaymakers alike”.

Where would the development be?

The 42-acre former quarry is to the south of the A977 just outside Powmill – about nine miles west of Kinross.

It has not been in commercial use for several years, having previously been owned by Tarmac.

There are two lochans at the site, created by the flooding of the quarry, and one of them even has a beach.

The site is now surrounded by woodland but has been used by fly-tippers and campers in recent years – with items including washing machines dumped in the water.

What happens next?

An initial proposal of application notice has been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

Members of the public will be able to have their say on the plans during an online consultation event on March 3, where representatives will answer questions between noon and 8pm.

But locals will be able to submit comments until March 24.

A further consultation is planned on April 28 with more details to be confirmed.

The feedback will then be reviewed and submitted as part of the planning process, with councillors at Perth and Kinross Council having the final say.

