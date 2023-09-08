Why LEZ markings are appearing on Dundee’s roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Why LEZ markings are appearing on Dundee’s roads

Markings have sprung up in the city centre for the scheme that begins in May 2024.

By Kieran Webster
LEZ markings on Meadow Place in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
LEZ markings on Meadow Place in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Markings for Dundee’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ) have appeared within the city centre in preparation for the scheme.

The markings have been laid down to notify drivers where the LEZ boundary is ahead of its introduction in May 2024.

A green disk and two green lines have been painted on the road surface at Bell Street where it meets the inner ring road.

Further work to install road markings and signs will take place throughout September and October.

Where is the low emission zone?

All areas within Dundee’s Inner Ring Road (A991) will be included in the zone.

Three car parks are exempt from the zone – Bell Street, Wellgate Centre and West Marketgait.

The low emission zone map
Dundee Low Emission Zone.

However, drivers using the Overgate Centre car park will need to make sure their car is eligible.

LEZs will also be popping up in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, with one starting in Glasgow earlier this year.

Will my vehicle be affected?

If you own a petrol car or van that was built after 2006 you will not be affected by the low emission zones.

For diesel vehicles, the rules are tighter.

All vehicles registered before September 2015 will not be allowed to drive within the zone.

LEZ markings on Bell Street.
LEZ markings on Bell Street. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

If you are unsure if your vehicle is eligible, you can find out here.

Buses, coaches and HGVs registered after 2013 will also be able to access the zone.

All non-compliant vehicles found in the zone will receive a £60 fine – however, this will be reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

LEZ markings on Meadowside. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Heather Anderson, convener of the city council’s climate, environment and biodiversity committee, said: “The LEZ will generate an environment that supports our goal to make the city an inclusive and desirable place to live, invest, visit and learn.

“This is a major change in the way people will access areas of the city within the inner ring road, but we must remember that only the worst polluting vehicles will be excluded and there is still time for people to make changes before enforcement starts.”

