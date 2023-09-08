Why LEZ markings are appearing on Dundee’s roads

Markings for Dundee’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ) have appeared within the city centre in preparation for the scheme.

The markings have been laid down to notify drivers where the LEZ boundary is ahead of its introduction in May 2024.

A green disk and two green lines have been painted on the road surface at Bell Street where it meets the inner ring road.

Further work to install road markings and signs will take place throughout September and October.

Where is the low emission zone?

All areas within Dundee’s Inner Ring Road (A991) will be included in the zone.

Three car parks are exempt from the zone – Bell Street, Wellgate Centre and West Marketgait.

However, drivers using the Overgate Centre car park will need to make sure their car is eligible.

LEZs will also be popping up in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, with one starting in Glasgow earlier this year.

Will my vehicle be affected?

If you own a petrol car or van that was built after 2006 you will not be affected by the low emission zones.

For diesel vehicles, the rules are tighter.

All vehicles registered before September 2015 will not be allowed to drive within the zone.

If you are unsure if your vehicle is eligible, you can find out here.

Buses, coaches and HGVs registered after 2013 will also be able to access the zone.

All non-compliant vehicles found in the zone will receive a £60 fine – however, this will be reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Heather Anderson, convener of the city council’s climate, environment and biodiversity committee, said: “The LEZ will generate an environment that supports our goal to make the city an inclusive and desirable place to live, invest, visit and learn.

“This is a major change in the way people will access areas of the city within the inner ring road, but we must remember that only the worst polluting vehicles will be excluded and there is still time for people to make changes before enforcement starts.”