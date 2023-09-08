Shoppers run for cover after car busts into flames at busy Fife retail park

Emergency services have descended on a retail park in Kirkcaldy after a car bust into flames on Friday.

Shoppers ran for cover at Fife Central Retail Park in the town after the vehicle was engulfed shortly before 3pm.

One eyewitness described the vehicle was “a fireball”.

She said: “At first I saw the smoke and quickly realised that it was a car on fire.

“It was alight very quickly and turned into a fireball in just moments.

Emergency services rushed to Kirkcaldy Retail Park

“There were pops and bangs coming from the car’s engine as well as thick black smoke and flames coming from the front of the car.

“I saw a number of people quickly running away in case the car exploded.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 2.53pm of a vehicle fire at a retail park in Kirkcaldy.

“One appliance from Kirkcaldy fire station was despatched.

“The fire was extinguished and the stop call came in at 3.16pm.

“There were no reported injuries as a result and fire crews remain at the scene.”

Police were also in attendance to administer traffic control following the blaze.