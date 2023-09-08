Shoppers run for cover after car busts into flames at busy Fife retail park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Shoppers run for cover after car busts into flames at busy Fife retail park

One eyewitness described the scene as 'a fireball' as black smoke and flames engulfed the vehicle.

By Neil Henderson
Car on fire at Kirkcaldy retail Park in Kirkcaldy.
Car on fire at Kirkcaldy retail Park in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services Date; 08/09/2023

Emergency services have descended on a retail park in Kirkcaldy after  a car bust into flames on Friday.

Shoppers ran for cover at Fife Central Retail Park in the town after the vehicle was engulfed shortly before 3pm.

One eyewitness described the vehicle was “a fireball”.

She said: “At first I saw the smoke and quickly realised that it was a car on fire.

“It was alight very quickly and turned into a fireball in just moments.

The car burst into flames at Kirkcaldy Retail Park.
The car burst into flames at Kirkcaldy Retail Park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL Services

Emergency services rushed to Kirkcaldy Retail Park

“There were pops and bangs coming from the car’s engine as well as thick black smoke and flames coming from the front of the car.

“I saw a number of people quickly running away in case the car exploded.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 2.53pm of a vehicle fire at a retail park in Kirkcaldy.

“One appliance from Kirkcaldy fire station was despatched.

“The fire was extinguished and the stop call came in at 3.16pm.

“There were no reported injuries as a result and fire crews remain at the scene.”

Police were also in attendance to administer traffic control following the blaze.

