Montrose boss Stewart Petrie gives glowing praise to ‘shining stars’ Craig Brown and Matheus Machado

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie gives glowing praise to ‘shining stars’ Craig Brown and Matheus Machado

Brown and Machado have been outstanding for the Links Park side in recent weeks and played a pivotal part in last weekend's 3-2 win over Queen of the South.

By Ewan Smith
Craig Brown and Matheus Machado of Montrose FC.
Craig Brown and Matheus Machado have made a big impact at Montrose this year. Image: SNS.

Stewart Petrie has heaped the praise on ‘shining stars’ Craig Brown and Matheus Machado for the part they’ve played at Montrose this term.

Brown netted a double in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Queen of the South and Brazilian ace Machado has been outstanding for several weeks.

And while Petrie says the dynamic duo still have a lot of growth in their game, he’s thrilled with their progress.

“Craig and Matheus have been brilliant for us lately,” said Petrie.

“In Craig we’ve got a player who can perfectly time his runs into the box.

Craig Brown has made a real impact for Montrose lately. Image: Montrose FC.

“That’s a real art and can lead to a lot of chances and goals.

“It’s something we are happy for him to keep working on but we are also trying to tidy up other aspects of his game.

“Craig can get even better because he’s willing to learn and has a tremendous enthusiasm for the game.

“He’s a lovely lad and a brilliant type to have about our dressing room.

Matheus Machado and Craig Brown are ‘shining stars’ at Montrose

“The same can be said for Matheus. He has really settled into life in Scotland and has bought into the team spirt we are trying to foster at this club.

“He has been a fantastic signing for us and has made so much progress.

“We had him in training for several weeks before he moved to us and has really impressed.

“He has played a few positions for us – including left-back – and been outstanding.

“Both Craig and Matheus are real shining stars and I hope we can see more from them in the coming weeks.”

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie was delighted with his side’s win over Queen of the South. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

Montrose will take on Cove Rangers in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday bolstered by their win in Dumfries.

“The win over Queen of the South should give the players a boost,” said Petrie.

“We went 2-0 up and looked comfortable but they came back to 2-2. We showed great resilience to dig in and get the win.

“There could be a few changes on Saturday just to freshen things up and get minutes into legs.”

More from Football

Dundee United defender Scott McMann dispossess Ricky Little at Gayfield
Arbroath hit out at Dundee United fixture date change and claim it places them…
Tannadice will now host United's clash with Arbroath on Friday, October 27. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Arbroath clash moved to mark centenary of Tangerines' name change
Steven Fletcher.
Former Dundee United star Steven Fletcher signs for Welsh big spenders Wrexham
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk has enjoyed 100 years in charge of Brechin City. Image: SNS.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk salutes 'collective community effort' as he celebrates 100-game milestone
Ian Murray is preparing his side to face Cliftonville. Images: PA and SNS.
Raith Rovers boss in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it but would prefer to…
Ewan Otoo and his Dunfermline team-mates celebrate. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Ewan Otoo reveals East End Park 'wow' moment and hails Dunfermline 'family'
Alex Jakubiak is set to complete a move to Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline set to sign former Dundee star Alex Jakubiak
Dunfermline manager James McPake will have a reduced squad for the Dundee United match. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake without NINE players ahead of Dundee United clash
Mixed fortunes for St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov and Dan Phillips.
Mixed fortunes for St Johnstone stars as Dimitar Mitov suffers debut Bulgaria defeat but…
James McFadden and Derek Ferguson on the Open Goal podcast after falling foul of the new Dundee football parking rules
Scotland legend and ex-Rangers star stung by new Dundee football parking rules

Conversation