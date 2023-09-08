Montrose boss Stewart Petrie gives glowing praise to ‘shining stars’ Craig Brown and Matheus Machado

Stewart Petrie has heaped the praise on ‘shining stars’ Craig Brown and Matheus Machado for the part they’ve played at Montrose this term.

Brown netted a double in last weekend’s 3-2 win at Queen of the South and Brazilian ace Machado has been outstanding for several weeks.

And while Petrie says the dynamic duo still have a lot of growth in their game, he’s thrilled with their progress.

“Craig and Matheus have been brilliant for us lately,” said Petrie.

“In Craig we’ve got a player who can perfectly time his runs into the box.

“That’s a real art and can lead to a lot of chances and goals.

“It’s something we are happy for him to keep working on but we are also trying to tidy up other aspects of his game.

“Craig can get even better because he’s willing to learn and has a tremendous enthusiasm for the game.

“He’s a lovely lad and a brilliant type to have about our dressing room.

Matheus Machado and Craig Brown are ‘shining stars’ at Montrose

“The same can be said for Matheus. He has really settled into life in Scotland and has bought into the team spirt we are trying to foster at this club.

“He has been a fantastic signing for us and has made so much progress.

“We had him in training for several weeks before he moved to us and has really impressed.

“He has played a few positions for us – including left-back – and been outstanding.

“Both Craig and Matheus are real shining stars and I hope we can see more from them in the coming weeks.”

Montrose will take on Cove Rangers in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday bolstered by their win in Dumfries.

“The win over Queen of the South should give the players a boost,” said Petrie.

“We went 2-0 up and looked comfortable but they came back to 2-2. We showed great resilience to dig in and get the win.

“There could be a few changes on Saturday just to freshen things up and get minutes into legs.”