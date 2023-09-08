Dundee Indian restaurant Dil’Se up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Indian restaurant Dil’Se up for sale

The Perth Road restaurant seats 120 and the selling agent claims it is "well placed and equipped for growth going forward".

By Alex Banks
Offers are being invited for Dil'Se restaurant on Perth Road. Image: Christie and Co
Offers are being invited for Dil'Se restaurant on Perth Road. Image: Christie and Co

Award-winning Dundee restaurant Dil’Se has been put up for sale.

The business’s future has been in doubt after its Perth Road property was closed in February.

However now property agent Christie and Co is inviting offers for the Indian restaurant which opened in 2003.

The firm say the opportunity “offers a vibrant tapestry of experiences in the heart of Dundee”.

No reason was given for the closure but now the selling agent claims the owners wish to sell “to focus on other business interests”.

Dil’Se sale opportunity and details

Christie and Co has called it “an exciting opportunity to develop an established business”.

The restaurant seats 120 and the selling agent claims it is “well placed and equipped for growth going forward”.

The brochure states: “Upon entering Dil’se via the dramatic glass frontage there is a reception/bar area with a small seating area for takeaway collections.

The selling agent has invited offers for Dil’Se. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“There is around 60 covers via a mixture of wooden tables and upholstered chairs within the main dining area.

“The décor boasts a contemporary yet relaxed ambience with lots of natural light coming through the large glass windows and skylights throughout.

“The fully equipped restaurant kitchen is to the rear and has all necessary appliances installed.”

The first floor has been replicated to look like the dining room and is can be used to “capture additional trade”.

Location location location

Christie and Co describes Perth Road’s charm as “cultural significance” as it combines commercial offerings with a “lively nightlife”.

The firm said: “Its charm lies not only in its commercial offerings but also in its cultural significance.

A sign was placed on the door in February stating it was “closed until further notice”. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

“It hosts art galleries and theatres that contribute to Dundee’s creative reputation.

“As you walk along Perth Road, you’ll witness the perfect blend of historical architecture and contemporary establishments all woven together.”

The restaurant has a rateable value of £34,000.

Although the building is up for sale, the selling agent has invited leasehold offers.

More from Business

The health of the economy is likely to be a major factor in the next general election (PA)
What are the UK’s economic challenges and how can they be addressed?
Primark parent firm Associated British Foods will update the financial markets on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Primark owner ABF set to reveal consumer demand amid cost crunch
The GMB Union said there has been ‘some interest’ from potential buyers to snap up the collapsed retailer’s warehouses (James Manning/PA)
Union chasing possible buyers for Wilko warehouses in bid to re-employ staff
New Greggs store at the Stack Retail Park, Dundee
First Dundee Greggs drive-thru set to open next week
Closing-down signs on Jack Wills store in Bell Street, St Andrews.
St Andrews fashion store Jack Wills to close
Costa Coffee has recalled four products in relation to concerns over ‘small stones’ (Costa Coffee/PA)
Costa Coffee recalls sandwiches and wraps amid fears they contain ‘small stones’
Wind turbine blades waiting to be installed as the offshore renewables industry was dealt a blow on Friday (PA)
Why was there no new offshore wind in this year’s renewables auction?
The average premium quoted for a buildings and contents policy was £212 in July, according to Consumer Intelligence (Peter Byrne/PA)
Average home insurance quote has jumped by 25.7% annually, say experts
It is the biggest drop since records began, according to the study (PA)
Big fall in planning permission for new homes in England, study suggests
Berkeley Group has reported a slump of more than a third in home reservations (Alamy/PA)
High-end housebuilder Berkeley sees home reservations fall by a third

Conversation