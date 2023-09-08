Dundee Indian restaurant Dil’Se up for sale

Award-winning Dundee restaurant Dil’Se has been put up for sale.

The business’s future has been in doubt after its Perth Road property was closed in February.

However now property agent Christie and Co is inviting offers for the Indian restaurant which opened in 2003.

The firm say the opportunity “offers a vibrant tapestry of experiences in the heart of Dundee”.

No reason was given for the closure but now the selling agent claims the owners wish to sell “to focus on other business interests”.

Dil’Se sale opportunity and details

Christie and Co has called it “an exciting opportunity to develop an established business”.

The restaurant seats 120 and the selling agent claims it is “well placed and equipped for growth going forward”.

The brochure states: “Upon entering Dil’se via the dramatic glass frontage there is a reception/bar area with a small seating area for takeaway collections.

“There is around 60 covers via a mixture of wooden tables and upholstered chairs within the main dining area.

“The décor boasts a contemporary yet relaxed ambience with lots of natural light coming through the large glass windows and skylights throughout.

“The fully equipped restaurant kitchen is to the rear and has all necessary appliances installed.”

The first floor has been replicated to look like the dining room and is can be used to “capture additional trade”.

Location location location

Christie and Co describes Perth Road’s charm as “cultural significance” as it combines commercial offerings with a “lively nightlife”.

The firm said: “Its charm lies not only in its commercial offerings but also in its cultural significance.

“It hosts art galleries and theatres that contribute to Dundee’s creative reputation.

“As you walk along Perth Road, you’ll witness the perfect blend of historical architecture and contemporary establishments all woven together.”

The restaurant has a rateable value of £34,000.

Although the building is up for sale, the selling agent has invited leasehold offers.